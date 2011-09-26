* Bovespa index could fall to year lows if support erodes

* Gains could be short-lived as investors look short-term

* Brazil's Bovespa dips 0.41 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.65 pct

By Luciana Lopez and Michael O'Boyle

SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Latin American stocks traded mixed early on Monday as investors saw signs new measures in the euro zone could ease its sovereign debt crisis, but analysts said gains could be short-lived.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.77 percent, moving further off the two-year low hit last week. Some regional indexes rose, as well, including Mexico's IPC .MXX and Chile's IPSA .IPSA.

"Technically, there are a lot of reasons to buy, but politically we still have not seen the solution on Greece. Everyone is really very cautious and is going to wait to see what happens next," said Gerardo Roman, head of trading at Actinver in Mexico City.

"People are going to use this rally to get out of positions," Roman said.

Investors are worried Greece could be the first member of the 17-nation euro zone to default on its sovereign debt. A Greek default could drag on global growth, particularly affecting banks around the world. [ID:nLDE78P01H]

In Brazil, investors have proved reluctant to take on positions beyond the short-term. The benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP reversed early gains to fall to a one-month low before mid-day.

"For a while now, our trades have been very short-term. You don't have any more of those trades where you keep a position for a month," said Daniel Marques, an equity analyst with Agora in Sao Paulo. "Take your profits and go search out something else."

The Bovespa fell 0.41 percent near mid-day to 53,010.03, still below what had been support at 54,000 until last Thursday.

"The new support is at 51,800," Marques said. "If we lose that, the path back down to the year's low (of 47,493.49) is clear. It's really important we don't lose that support."

He noted weak volume in on Monday, underscoring investor hesitation.

Among stocks dropping in Sao Paulo were heavyweight shares of mining company Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's biggest producer of iron ore. The company's preferred shares dropped 1.66 percent, with the common stock (VALE3.SA) down 2.14 percent.

Mexico's IPC .MXX rose 0.65 percent, off morning highs.

Among shares rising in Mexico City were beverage and retail company FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX), up 1.49 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 1.02 percent, moving off its lowest intraday levels since May 2010, hit at the end of last week.

Retailer Falabella FAL.SN added 1.75 percent as industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN advanced 2.29 percent.