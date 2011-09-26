* Stocks bounce higher after last week's rout

* Gains could be short-lived euro zone crisis eyed

* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.97 pct, Mexico's IPC up 2.45 pct (New throughout)

By Michael O'Boyle and Asher Levine

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Latin American stocks rose on Monday on hopes Europe will take bolder steps to ease fears about a debt crisis that has rattled global markets, but analysts said the rebound may be be short-lived.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 2.27 percent in its biggest one-day gain in nearly a month as the index climbed back from a two-year low hit last week.

CNBC reported that top European officials are considering bolstering a bailout fund, known as the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to ease the debt crisis.

"It is all just rumors at this point. it is still not clear that a solution has been defined," said Carlos Gomez, an analyst at brokerage Invex in Mexico City.

"This rebound may just last a few days, and we could fall again if we do not overcome resistance," Gomez said.

Investors are worried Greece could be the first member of the 17-nation euro zone to default on its sovereign debt. A Greek default could hammer banks holding European debt and another big financial crisis would weigh on global growth. [ID:nLDE78P01H]

In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP added 0.97 percent to 53,747.52 points. But volume was the lowest in more than a week and gains on such slight volume show investors remain cautious after last week's steep losses.

"The market is very volatile, very unsure," said Joao Brugger, at Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil.

He said fears of further losses were keeping longer-term investors from snapping up cheap stocks.

"There is going to be less patience on the part of long-term stock investors even though, it is at this time that we may find ideal conditions for positions that are a little longer," Brugger said.

Shares of state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) rose 3.24 percent while Gerdau (GGBR4.SA), the largest steelmaker based in the Americas, gained 3.68 percent.

A more than 20 percent drop in the Brazilian currency since late August is seen helping local steel mills by boosting profits from exports and making imported steel more expensive.

Mexico's IPC .MXX added 2.45 percent to 33,385.94 as telecoms America Movil (AMXL.MX) climbed 2.5 percent and top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX rose 2.42 percent.

Mexican stocks have been stuck in a downtrend all year, and the IPC would need to gain more than 5 percent in the coming sessions to break out of a downward channel on its chart.

Stochastics momentum indicators showed the market was oversold, spurring bargain hunters using short-term strategies to swoop in.

"Technically, there are a lot of reasons to buy, but politically we still have not seen the solution on Greece. Everyone is really very cautious and is going to wait to see what happens next," said Gerardo Roman, head of trading at Actinver in Mexico City.

In the meantime, cautious investors may be using any gains to further reduce exposure to riskier assets.

"People are going to use this rally to get out of positions," Roman said.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 1.06 percent, moving off its lowest intraday levels since May 2010, hit at the end of last week.

Retailer Falabella FAL.SN added 2.66 percent as industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN advanced 2.29 percent. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)