* Commodities shares bolster regional indexes
* Mexico's IPC on track for strongest day in month
* Brazil's Bovespa up 2.1 pct, Mexico's IPC up 2.9 pct
By Roberta Vilas Boas
SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Latin American stocks jumped
on Tuesday on hopes that policymakers were making progress to
ease a euro zone sovereign debt crisis, bolstering risk
appetite around the world.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS
advanced 4.8 percent for what could be its best day since May
2010.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP added 2.1
percent, its strongest daily gains in nearly three weeks.
Investors were cheered ahead of expected parliamentary
approval of a deeply unpopular property tax in debt-laden
Greece, said Bruno Lembi, a partner with M2 Investimentos in
Brazil. [ID:nL5E7KR0FY]
"There are signs that the International Monetary Fund will
liberate the next tranche (of aid to Greece) if the property
tax passes," he said.
Worries that Greece could become the euro zone's first
sovereign default have rattled global markets for well over a
year, with fears spiking recently. A default in the 17-nation
monetary union could be messy, potentially dragging on global
economic growth.
"Europe is the epicenter of the problem," Lembi said.
Riskier assets advanced around the world, also helped by
reports that European policymakers were preparing decisive
action to tackle the bloc's sovereign debt crisis by leveraging
up the 440 billion euro rescue pot. [ID:nL5E7KR1CV]
Among gainers in Sao Paulo, shares of commodities companies
were boosted by a 2.6 percent rise in the Reuters-Jefferies
commodities index .CRB.
Both preferred and common shares of mining giant Vale, the
world's largest producer of iron ore, advanced. The nonvoting
class (VALE5.SA) moved up 2.5 percent and voting shares
(VALE3.SA) put on nearly 3 percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX climbed 2.9 percent for what
could be its strongest day in about a month. But the index has
yet to fully recover from last week's slump.
Shares of mining company Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) shot up
5.76 percent as America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the world's
biggest telecommunications companies, rose 1.71 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 2.7 percent, boosted by
commodity-related shares, with forestry group CMPC CAR.SN up
4.3 percent and fertilizer producer Soquimich SQM_pb.SN
adding 5.4 percent.
(Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City and
Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago; writing by Luciana Lopez; editing
by Jeffrey Benkoe)