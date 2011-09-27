* Investors remain cautious after bounce back from rout
* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.32 pct, Mexico's IPC up 1.19 pct
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Latin American stocks rose
on Tuesday as hopes of a bigger European bailout fund lifted
global markets, but a sharp early rally faded into the close
and underscored investor worries about the crisis.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose
3.56 percent after a more than 5 percent gain in early trade.
The late session pullback was even more notable in Brazil,
where the benchmark index gave up a more than 2 percent surge
to close with only a minor advance.
Stock markets around the world jumped on reports European
policymakers were preparing decisive action to tackle the
bloc's sovereign debt crisis by beefing up a 440 billion euro
"There is still a whole lot to negotiate," said Mauricio
Cervantes, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City.
"Fund managers are very cautious and do not even want to trade
this market."
The MSCI Latin America index fell to a two-year low last
week as the region's key indexes saw their deepest losses since
the 2008 credit crisis. Investors are concerned Europe's debt
trouble could hobble major banks, spur another financial crisis
and drag down global economic growth.
The MSCI Latin America index and Mexico's benchmark index
have rallied for the last three sessions, but the gauges were
unable to hold on to the early surge that retraced more than
two-thirds of last's weeks slump.
"The market reaction has been a technical rebound, since
there is still nothing sure about the measures that they could
take to face the euro zone debt crisis," said Fernando
Gonzalez, head of consultancy Fast Profit.
Supporting sentiment on Tuesday, Greece's ruling party
forced through a deeply unpopular property tax on Tuesday. The
vote was an important test of the government's ability to push
through belt tightening needed measures needed to insure Greece
gets bailout funds to avoid a default next month.
But investors want to see a unified European commitment to
more rescue funds given concerns the debt crisis could widen to
other countries and drag down Europe's banking sector.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP surged more
than 2 percent, but flagged back to post a 0.32 percent gain.
Shares in Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) jumped 4.14 percent.
Shares in Vale, the world's largest producer of iron ore,
(VALE5.SA) rose 0.79 percent and voting shares (VALE3.SA) put
on 1.12 percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX climbed 1.19 percent, pulling
back from an early surge of more than 3 percent. Shares of
mining company Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) shot up 3.62 percent
as America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the world's biggest
telecommunications companies, rose 0.85 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 2.97 percent as retailer
Falabella FAL.SN rose 4.2 percent.
(Additional reporting by Lizbeth Salazar in Mexico City and
Roberta Vilas Boas in Sao Paulo; Editing by Andrew Hay)