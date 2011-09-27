* Investors remain cautious after bounce back from rout

* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.32 pct, Mexico's IPC up 1.19 pct

(New throughout)

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday as hopes of a bigger European bailout fund lifted global markets, but a sharp early rally faded into the close and underscored investor worries about the crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 3.56 percent after a more than 5 percent gain in early trade. The late session pullback was even more notable in Brazil, where the benchmark index gave up a more than 2 percent surge to close with only a minor advance.

Stock markets around the world jumped on reports European policymakers were preparing decisive action to tackle the bloc's sovereign debt crisis by beefing up a 440 billion euro rescue fund. [ID:nL5E7KR1CV]

"There is still a whole lot to negotiate," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City. "Fund managers are very cautious and do not even want to trade this market."

The MSCI Latin America index fell to a two-year low last week as the region's key indexes saw their deepest losses since the 2008 credit crisis. Investors are concerned Europe's debt trouble could hobble major banks, spur another financial crisis and drag down global economic growth.

The MSCI Latin America index and Mexico's benchmark index have rallied for the last three sessions, but the gauges were unable to hold on to the early surge that retraced more than two-thirds of last's weeks slump.

"The market reaction has been a technical rebound, since there is still nothing sure about the measures that they could take to face the euro zone debt crisis," said Fernando Gonzalez, head of consultancy Fast Profit.

Supporting sentiment on Tuesday, Greece's ruling party forced through a deeply unpopular property tax on Tuesday. The vote was an important test of the government's ability to push through belt tightening needed measures needed to insure Greece gets bailout funds to avoid a default next month. [ID:nL5E7KR2O8]

But investors want to see a unified European commitment to more rescue funds given concerns the debt crisis could widen to other countries and drag down Europe's banking sector.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP surged more than 2 percent, but flagged back to post a 0.32 percent gain.

Shares in Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) jumped 4.14 percent.

Shares in Vale, the world's largest producer of iron ore, (VALE5.SA) rose 0.79 percent and voting shares (VALE3.SA) put on 1.12 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX climbed 1.19 percent, pulling back from an early surge of more than 3 percent. Shares of mining company Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) shot up 3.62 percent as America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies, rose 0.85 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 2.97 percent as retailer Falabella FAL.SN rose 4.2 percent. (Additional reporting by Lizbeth Salazar in Mexico City and Roberta Vilas Boas in Sao Paulo; Editing by Andrew Hay)