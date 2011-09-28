* MSCI, Mexican stocks face Fibonacci resistance levels

* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.8 pct, Mexico's IPC off 0.09 pct

By Michael O'Boyle and Luciana Lopez

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Latin American stocks traded mixed early on Wednesday, as investors cautiously saw progress on a euro zone debt crisis and U.S. data bolstered hopes that economy could avoid recession.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS seesawed, dropping 0.44 percent despite early gains as it hit resistance at the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of last week's drop. It had taken the index to a two-year low on worries that Greece could default and drag on global growth.

European Union and International Monetary Fund inspectors will return to Greece on Thursday to decide whether Athens has done enough to secure a new batch of aid vital to avoid bankruptcy. [ID:nL5E7KS0AC]

"The end of this business in Europe is going to be dramatic, and it's going to take a lot of people unawares," said Otavio Vieira, director of investments at Safdie, a Sao Paulo asset manager. The final result could mean anything from a default rattling markets around the world to a solution that lifts assets in the wake of widespread relief.

To prepare, Vieira said, "keep positioning low... You have to have plenty of cash on hand to take advantage of whatever opportunities come up."

In the United States, data showed a dip in durable goods orders. But non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending, increased 1.1 percent last month after a 0.2 percent fall in July. [ID:nS1E78R088]

"Taking out the volatile series like defense, the data shows what is happening with the rest of the companies is more favorable than expected," said Arturo Espinosa, a strategist at Santander in Mexico City.

A series of events could support stocks in the coming days: a vote by German lawmakers to ratify the July expansion of the EU's bailout fund, more aid for Greece and hopes for an interest rate cut from the European Central Bank.

"Even after this week's big gains, in the short term we could go higher. However, we do not see conditions for a sustained rise given the deceleration in the United States and the risks that Europe falls into recession, perhaps as early as the fourth quarter," Espinosa said.

"Additional aid to Greece does not solve the problems in Europe, it just postpones them," he added.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 0.8 percent, trading within the previous session's range.

Banks advanced, with Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) rising 2.08 percent. Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's biggest private-sector bank, gained 2.12 percent, as Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Latin America's biggest bank by assets, moved up 1.54 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX dipped 0.09 percent in choppy trade. The index is struggling to trade above the 50 percent retracement of its rout of Sept. 15 through 22.

A 0.39 percent loss in America Movil (AMXL.MX) and a 1.36 percent loss at Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) weighed.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dropped 0.82 percent, falling below the 38.2 percent retracement of its most recent slump.