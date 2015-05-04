(Repeats unchanged story published on Friday)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON May 1 The calm on global financial
markets masks a growing threat to their smooth functioning
should shrinking liquidity morph into an outright crunch in
response to a U.S. interest rate rise or some other shock.
The price of German 10-year government bonds plunged this
week, triggering the biggest rise in yield in over two years.
Some analysts blamed the sell-off on a lack of liquidity, with
Commerzbank going so far as to call it a "flash crash".
There was no discernible market instability like a widening
of bid/offer spreads, often a reliable sign of thinning
liquidity. But there have been signs of potential dislocation in
recent weeks -- on one day in March the Bund bid-offer spread
blew out to nearly 6 basis points, the widest in three years.
Analysis from GreySpark Partners shows that the average
spread in high grade U.S. corporate bonds since 2011 is around
12 basis points. In the five years before the global financial
crisis, it was 7 basis points.
Liquidity is an amorphous concept and impossible to measure
accurately. Its scarcity is only exposed in times of crisis. But
everyone agrees it is shrinking, and this could dramatically
push up the cost of trading, widen bid-ask spreads and make it
harder for traders to close out positions.
As long as asset prices are rising, as most are thanks to
super-easy global monetary policy, this isn't a problem. But it
will be if there is a sudden reversal and traders are forced to
offload assets only to discover there are no buyers.
"This is a critical problem to the functioning of markets,"
said Andy Hill, director of market practice and regulatory
policy at the International Capital Market Association.
"Without secondary market liquidity, primary issuance will
be impaired. We're in a fragile state now," he said, adding that
lower rated corporate bonds, high yield debt and emerging
markets are most vulnerable to a crunch.
The potential for a sudden freeze across a range of markets
is a growing source of concern and debate among global
policymakers and regulators.
They are trying to assess the impact on markets of
regulatory changes that force banks to hold more capital and
less inventory on their books. Financial market participants say
this is curbing banks' trading and their ability to act as
market-makers in many fixed income, currency and money markets.
CARRY ON SHRINKING
There's an important difference between the sea of liquidity
worth trillions of dollars provided by global central banks in
recent years and the dwindling liquidity as measured by market
trading. In some ways, they are two sides of the same coin.
The former is self-evident. As the Bank for International
Settlements said in a recent report, global liquidity is
"abundant".
Central banks have printed $11 trillion since 2007,
bringing central bank liquidity coursing through the global
financial system to more than $16 trillion, according to
Deutsche Bank. The European Central Bank is in the process of
adding a further $1 trillion and China may act too.
But the latter, essentially a measure of the cost and ease
of transacting a particular asset without prompting a huge swing
in its price, is much less visible and harder to quantify.
This parallel trend of rising cash liquidity from central
bank largesse and shrinking market liquidity was outlined in two
recent investment bank reports.
In 2005 the U.S. corporate credit asset universe was worth
around $9 trillion, of which 5 percent was on dealers'
inventories. These assets are now worth around $12 trillion, of
which less than 1 percent is on dealers' inventories.
"Shrinking dealer balance sheets coupled with bond market
growth have led to a significant worsening of fixed income
liquidity, especially in corporate bonds," Morgan Stanley said.
Primary dealers now hold only around $50 billion of U.S.
corporate bonds on their books compared with $300 billion before
the crisis, according to a study by Deutsche Bank.
In that time the total stock of outstanding bonds has more
than doubled to $4.5 trillion from just under $2 trillion. Lower
inventory means dealers will be less able to match wary buyers
with panicked sellers and smooth out any market volatility.
Factoring in all markets -- interest rates and repo,
currencies, emerging markets and commodities, credit and
equities -- Morgan Stanley calculates that banks' balance sheets
shrank by around 20 percent last year and will shrink a further
10-15 percent over the next two years.
The most obvious shock to markets on the horizon is the U.S.
Federal Reserve's rate hike. When it comes, it will be the first
rise in U.S. interest rates since June 2006. Simply put, there
are many traders who have no experience of the world's most
important interest rate going up.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, additional reporting by John
Geddie; Editing by Toby Chopra)