WASHINGTON, July 8 A raft of new regulations written after the 2007-09 financial crisis did not cause the extreme volatility of bond markets on Oct. 15, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday.

Lew said an imminent study from the Treasury into the events that day would show the regulations were not the cause. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Douwe Miedema; Editing by Bill Trott)