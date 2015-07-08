BRIEF-Kuwait's Securities House FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 757,624 dinars versus 1.2 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2nfH5Ry) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 8 A raft of new regulations written after the 2007-09 financial crisis did not cause the extreme volatility of bond markets on Oct. 15, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday.
Lew said an imminent study from the Treasury into the events that day would show the regulations were not the cause. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Douwe Miedema; Editing by Bill Trott)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 757,624 dinars versus 1.2 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2nfH5Ry) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 29 Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait has set initial price guidance for a U.S. dollar-denominated bond in the 175 basis points over mid-swaps area, a document from one of the lead banks showed on Wednesday.