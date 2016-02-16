(Adds BoE's Brazier, Fidelity, BlackRock )
By Huw Jones
LONDON Feb 16 Reports of the death of bond
market liquidity may have been exaggerated, a senior Central
Bank of Ireland official said on Tuesday in a riposte to bankers
calling for an easing of regulations.
Policymakers have been scrutinising the ability of bond
markets to absorb heavy selling in stressed times as they react
to changes like shifts in interest rates.
"We can't draw any conclusions here about market liquidity
that would lead us to thinking that we need to do something,"
Martin Moloney, head of markets policy at the Central Bank of
Ireland, told an asset management conference in London.
Banks have blamed tougher regulation since the financial
crisis on making it less profitable to hold inventories of bonds
so that investors can buy or sell at all times.
Moloney said that bid-offer spreads, the difference between
what a buyer is willing to pay for a security and the price
sellers are willing to sell at, showed there was no problem with
liquidity, although a fall in banks' bond inventories pointed to
a potential difficulty.
With mixed messages from industry and the structure of bond
markets changing, most regulators were sensibly drawing a "wait
and see" conclusion, Moloney added.
However, the head of public policy at Fidelity Worldwide
Investment said that tougher rules on banks should be revisited.
"There has been a gradual falling off in liquidity, it's
manageable," Philip Warland said.
Moloney said a focus for regulators was how asset managers
could deal with investors asking for their money back en masse.
THINK SYSTEMIC
Mainstream funds in the European Union come under the bloc's
"UCITS" law, allowing regulators to suspend redemptions in
exceptional circumstances to maintain financial stability.
"A lot of regulatory work relies on that fact and seeks to
promote the effective use of that option," Moloney added.
Alex Brazier, executive director for financial stability
strategy at the Bank of England, said there was a need to look
at how asset managers could handle the risk of "complete market
dysfunction".
This could be done by stress testing the funds sector as a
whole to see how it could cope with falling bond prices and
heavy redemptions feeding off each other, Brazier said.
"The thing we need to see from the funds industry, rather
than us imposing it, is this greater sense of the systemic in
their liquidity management," Brazier said.
Earlier this week, fund manager BlackRock questioned the
usefulness of a system-wide test, and Moloney doubted that asset
managers had the right data to do so.
Brazier said regulators are thinking about how to clarify
and expand existing "tools" for dealing with redemptions, not
just at times of stressed markets.
Many firms were offering the same redemption possibilities
for more thinly traded high-yield corporate bonds as they did
for more heavily traded shares, Brazier said.
