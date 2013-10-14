* S. Dakota cattle losses to tighten spring supplies
* Feeders slip on profit-taking, firm corn prices
* Hogs end flat-weak, Oct expires without fanfare
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Oct 14 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle on Monday climbed to a seven-month high, supported
by firm wholesale beef values, traders and analysts said.
Friday's higher-than-expected cash cattle prices motivated
futures buyers on Monday. And speculators bought deferred
trading months in anticipation of tighter cattle numbers in the
months ahead.
Thousands of cattle lost to the freak blizzard that hit South
Dakota a week ago could further squeeze supplies this spring,
traders said.
Live cattle October closed 0.650 cent per lb higher
at 129.450 cents, its highest level in seven months. December
finished up 0.675 cent to 133.150 cents, an eight-month
high.
Last Friday, the bulk of cash cattle in Texas and Kansas sold
for $128 per hundredweight (cwt), up $2 from the previous week,
feedlot sources said.
They said live-basis cattle in Nebraska a week ago fetched
$127.50 to $129 per cwt, compared with mainly $126 the week
before.
Packers competed for cattle that are in short supply. Cattle
became scarce after multi-year droughts in the United States
shot feed costs to record highs, which at that time forced
ranchers to downsize their herds.
Investors expect the firm cash price trend to continue this
week based on futures' advances and possible increased beef
demand.
Data supplied by analytical market-research firm Urner Barry
showed the Monday morning wholesale choice beef price, or
cutout, at $192.44 per cwt, up 55 cent from Friday. Select cuts
rose 37 cents to $178.12.
Packers on Monday processed 121,000 head of cattle, down
3,000 head from last year for the same period, according to
Urner Barry.
CME feeder cattle finished mixed, pressured by profit-taking
while drawing support from the higher live cattle market.
October feeder cattle ended down 0.100 cent per lb
to 167.375 cents.
November settled at 169.400 cents, up 0.125 cent. It
earlier made a new contract high of 169.950 cents in electronic
trading.
HOGS END FLAT TO WEAK
CME hog futures closed flat to weak. The October contract
finished its lead-month tenure quietly, given its revamped price
plan during the partial U.S. government shutdown.
Spot October settled unchanged at 90.750 cents after
it expired at noon CDT (1700 GMT).
"It appears that traders got it right," said Allendale chief
strategist Rich Nelson.
He said the October settlement near 91 cents is almost in
line with what typically happens historically during the first
two weeks in October.
Some traders expected spot October futures to fluctuate
widely heading into its expiration. The spot month's settlement
was tied to average volume rather than on cash prices that are
unavailable due to the partial federal government shutdown.
CME Group Inc last week said it will step up lean
hog futures surveillance this week to prevent price manipulation
under a pricing formula the exchange adopted to cope with the
federal government shutdown.
Remaining nearby hog trading months ended weak in
anticipation of increased near-term supplies that could weigh on
cash hog prices. And investors waited for the spot October
contract to expire before plotting their next move.
Urner Barry estimated that packers processed 431,000 hogs on
Monday, up 2,000 from a week ago.
December hogs, the new lead contract, closed down
0.150 cent at 86.350 cents and February ended 0.250 cent
lower at 88.650 cents.