By Theopolis Waters

CHICAGO, July 15 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle on Tuesday erased Monday's losses, supported by a wholesale beef price rebound that ignited short-covering, traders said.

Tuesday morning's wholesale price for choice beef gained 67 cents per hundredweight (cwt) from Monday to $251.81 per cwt. Select beef hit an all-time high of $244.95, topping Friday's $244.84 record, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"I think it's more of an issue of we not having enough supply than beef demand being inordinately strong," said Sterling Marketing Inc. President John Nalivka.

Unusually cool summer weather in Midwest may have underpinned demand for beef at a time when hot weather reduces consumption of heavier meals.

Futures' price discount to last week's returns for market-ready, or cash, cattle provided more market support.

Investors expect a steady or weak cash cattle trade this week given more animals for sale and anticipation of a delayed seasonal increase in cattle supplies.

Cash prices may feel pressure as packers cut slaughter rates to conserve margins and offset overall tight supplies after several years of drought which have hurt crops crucial for feed.

Cash cattle bids in Texas and Kansas surfaced at $152 per cwt with no response from sellers, said feedlot sources. Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains moved at $155 to $156 per cwt.

August live cattle finished 0.775 cent per lb higher at 148.575 cents, and October up 1.000 cent to 151.850 cents.

CME feeder cattle closed higher with help from short-covering, live cattle futures' turnaround and lower corn prices.

August closed up 0.850 cent per lb to 211.525 cents, and September 0.700 cent higher at 211.825.

HOG FUTURES UP WITH DISCOUNTS

CME hogs finished moderately higher with the July contract settling up 0.500 cent per lb at 133.875. It expired at noon CDT (1700 GMT) nearly in line with the exchange's hog index at 132.78 cents.

August and October futures' discounts to CME's hog index attracted some buyers.

August ended up 0.375 cent to 130.725 cents, and October at 115.950 cents up 0.225.

Uncertainty about cash prices in the near term, based on heavy hogs that are helping to mitigate tight supplies, limited market advances, said traders and analysts.

Tuesday morning's average hog price in the western Midwest fell $1.69 per (cwt) from Monday to $130.99, USDA said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by James Dalgleish)