By Theopolis Waters

CHICAGO, Sept 29 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures finished sharply higher on Monday, erasing early-session losses as they gained on short-covering and fund buying before the end of the quarter on Tuesday, traders and analysts said.

October live cattle closed up 2.500 cents per lb at 160.950 cents, and December was 2.375 cents higher at 164.475 cents.

In a trading strategy known as bull spreads, investors simultaneously bought October and sold back months, which put October at a slight premium to last week's cash cattle prices.

Last Friday, a light number of market-ready, or cash, cattle in Nebraska moved at $157 to $159 per hundredweight (cwt), which was steady to mixed compared with the week before, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Late last week, a small number a cash cattle in Kansas sold at $158 per cwt, down $1 from the previous week, said USDA.

Some processors needing cattle for near-term production, in combination with recently improved wholesale beef demand, might underpin cash prices for this week, traders said.

However, other packers may continue to reduce cash cattle bids given their poor margins and available animals contracted against the futures market.

Monday's beef packer margins were a negative $91.20 per head, compared with a negative $83.70 on Friday and a negative $83.20 a week ago, according to Colorado-based analytics firm Hedgersedge.com.

The afternoon's choice wholesale beef price was up 36 cents per cwt from Friday to $238.02. Select rose $1.35 to $226.83, USDA said.

CME feeder cattle reached a record high for a second straight session on fund buying and strong live cattle futures.

October closed 1.550 cents per lb higher at 234.650 cents, and November at 234.500 cents, up 2.900 cents.

NEARBY HOGS UP, OTHERS DOWN

CME October hogs drew support from speculation that some packers might maintain at least steady bids for cash hogs as long as their margins and pork demand cooperate, a trader said.

However, some investors worried that cash hog prices will trend lower as supplies begin to grow seasonally.

Monday afternoon's average hog price in Iowa/Minnesota Midwest slipped 46 cents per cwt from Friday to $108.44, USDA said.

Hedgersedge.com estimated pork packer margins for Monday at a positive $15.95 per head, compared with a positive $18.70 on Friday and a positive $10.80 a week ago.

The government's data showed the afternoon's wholesale pork price jumped $2.06 per cwt from Friday to $120.69.

Traders sold deferred hog months based on Friday's bearish USDA quarterly hog report, which showed that high-priced hogs and low-cost feed had encouraged producers to expand their herds.

October hogs closed 0.800 cents per lb higher at 107.325 cents, December up 0.375 cent to 94.850 cents. (Editing by Peter Galloway)