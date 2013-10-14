UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Oct 14 CME live cattle futures were expected to open higher on Monday, led by strong cash prices late Friday, traders and analysts said.
* The lack of deliveries on Friday could lend support to the October live cattle contract.
* Fewer deliveries are expected as the spread between futures and cash prices narrow, a analyst said.
* Traders may buy CME live cattle deferred months in anticipation of tighter cattle numbers in the months ahead.
* Investors are expected to avoid taking significant long or short positions in CME livestock markets as the partial government shutdown persists and the debt ceiling debate approaches.
* CME cattle and hog markets will conduct normal trading hours on Monday during the U.S. Columbus Day holiday.
LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.200 cent to 0.400 cent per lb higher.
* Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas traded at mostly $128 per hundredweight(cwt), up $2 from the week before, feedlot sources said.
* Live-basis cattle in Nebraska a week ago fetched $127.50 to $129 per cwt, compared with mainly $126 a week earlier, they said.
* Fewer cattle available for sale last week proved supportive for cash prices, a trader said. Packers paid more for supplies despite their poor margins and lackluster wholesale beef demand.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.200 cent per lb to down 0.200 cent.
* Possible live cattle market gains could offer CME feeder cattle support.
* Some feeder cattle futures traders may pocket profits after contracts surged to new highs last week, a trader said.
* CME feeder cattle has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 84. A market with an RSI above 70 is subject to a downward correction.
* LEAN HOGS - Called up 0.100 cent to down 0.200 cent per lb.
* CME spot October hogs will be guided by speculation about the settlement price of the contract when it expires at noon CDT (1700 GMT) Monday.
* Spot October hog's settlement will be tied to a weighted volume average rather than on a cash bases due to the lapse of hog price information during the partial U.S. government closure.
*CME Group Inc said it will step up lean hog futures surveillance this week to prevent price manipulation under a pricing formula the exchange adopted to cope with the federal government shutdown.
* Weaker cash hog prices amid a seasonal increase in supplies could weigh on the December contract, a trader said.
* Potential buyers may shy away from December futures while waiting for the spot October contract to expire, he said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)
