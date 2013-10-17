Dollar Tree's sales rise 5 pct
March 1 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly net sales on Wednesday, as more customers visited its stores and also spent more on average.
Oct 17 CME live cattle futures moved upward on Thursday as higher cash prices overshadowed new deliveries reported by the exchange late on Wednesday, traders and analysts said.
* On Wednesday packers in Texas and Kansas paid $129 per hundredweight (cwt) for cattle, up $1 from last week, feedlot sources said.
* Late Wednesday, the CME posted 23 new deliveries against the spot October contract that will expire on Oct 31.
* Those deliveries will wind up in the hands of someone willing to accept physical delivery of cattle, a trader said.
* CME livestock market investors were relieved that U.S. lawmakers reached a short-term deal to reopen the federal government and avoid a U.S. debt default.
* "We'll finally get a real look at official USDA hog and cattle price information after pretty much operating in a vacuum over the past two weeks," a trader said.
* The USDA's cattle-on-feed report, which was scheduled for release on Friday, will be postponed due to the lapse in federal funding, the agency said on Thursday.
* The National Agricultural Statistics Service is assessing its data collection plans and evaluating the timing of upcoming reports, the USDA said.
* Most analysts polled by Reuters for the cattle report said feedlot placements last month likely rose 1.6 percent from a year ago as corn costs declined.
LIVE CATTLE - At 9:25 a.m. CDT (1425 GMT), October was 1.000 cent higher at 130.300 cents per lb. December was at 133.700 cents, up 0.450 cent.
* Fewer cattle available for sale this week forced packers to spend more for supplies, an analyst said. There is a chance of $130 per cwt sales in Nebraska as feedlots there hold out for more money, he said.
* The recent rise in wholesale beef prices was credited for this week's cash support. But some wonder if demand for expensive beef will keep pace with near-record cash prices.
* There is a possibility that consumers may switch to pork or chicken if beef costs continue to rise, the analyst said.
* FEEDER CATTLE - October rose 0.925 cent to 166.925 cents per lb, while November was at 168.775 cents, 1.050 cents higher.
* Higher CME live cattle pulled up feeder cattle futures.
LEAN HOGS - December was at 89.425 cents, up 0.625 cents and hit a new contract high of 89.900 cents. February gained 0.450 cent to 91.100 cents after marking a new contract high of 91.525 cents.
* More fund buying and short-covering pushed CME hogs to new contract highs for a second day in a row.
* The December contract's discount to cash hog prices and to CME's settlement price of 90.62 cents for the expired October 2013 hog contract lured buyers, he said.
* Q4 adj. profit 86 cents/shr vs. est. 79 cents/shr (Adds background; Updates shares)
March 1 Diagnostic company Alere Inc said on Wednesday it would delay filing its 2016 annual report and that it has not yet fixed a material weaknesses with respect to its revenue recognition practices disclosed in its 2015 annual report.