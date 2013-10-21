UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Oct 21 CME live cattle futures were expected to open mixed on Monday.
* Last week's higher cash cattle prices are seen offering market support even though they are pressured by futures' modest premiums to last week's cash returns.
* The lack of deliveries on Friday may underpin the CME October live cattle contract.
* Investors will exercise caution while waiting for cattle in the cash market to change hands this week, traders said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week said it would delay its monthly cattle-on-feed report to Oct. 31 from Friday, Oct. 18.
* USDA's cold storage report, which was initially scheduled for release on Tuesday Oct. 22, will also be postponed until Oct. 31. [ID: nL1N0I72CS]
* Most analysts polled by Reuters for the cattle report said feedlot placements last month probably increased 1.6 percent from a year earlier as corn costs declined.
LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.200 cent to down 0.200 cent per lb.
* Last week, the bulk of cattle in the U.S. Plains moved at $129 to $130 per hundredweight (cwt), up $1 to $2 higher from the week before, feedlot sources said.
* Packers are expected to cut back slaughter to improve their poor operating margins and offset tight supplies, an analyst said.
* Investors are watching wholesale beef demand, which tends to pick up for select cuts of meat as weather turns colder during the fall, he said.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen 0.200 cent per lb higher to 0.200 cent lower.
* CME feeder cattle are expected to follow the possibly mixed live cattle futures trade.
* LEAN HOGS - Called steady to down 0.300 cent per lb.
* The December hog contract may draw support from its discount to CME's settlement price of 90.62 cents for the recently expired October 2013 hog contract, traders said.
* They said the lower cash hog and wholesale pork prices late Friday amid a seasonal increase in supplies might weigh on CME hogs early on Monday. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
