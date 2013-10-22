Oct 22 CME live cattle futures edged upward on
Tuesday, lifted by short-covering following Monday's strong
wholesale beef prices, traders and analysts said.
* Late on Monday, the average wholesale choice beef price,
or cutout, was at $198.29 per hundredweight (cwt), up $2.00 from
Friday. Select cuts rose $1.67 to $181.65, according to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture.
* Wholesale beef demand typically improves for select cuts
during the fall, an analyst said. And fewer cattle this year
than a year ago means grocers are competing for less beef, he
said.
* No new deliveries and anticipation of steady cash cattle
prices for this week provided more October live cattle futures
support.
* And traders bought deferred CME live cattle futures in
anticipation of tight supplies.
* The USDA delayed its monthly cattle-on-feed report, which
was initially scheduled for Oct. 18, to Oct. 31. The government
will also postpone its cold storage report from Tuesday, Oct.
22, to Oct. 31. [ID: nL1N0I72CS]
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:37 a.m. CDT (1337 GMT), October
was 0.325 cent higher at 130.450 cents per lb. December
was at 132.275 cents, up 0.375 cent.
* Isolated cash cattle asking prices in the U.S. Plains were
at $131 per cwt with no response from buyers, feedlot sources
said. Cash-basis cattle last week moved at mostly $129 to $130.
* It is understandable for feedlots to ask $131 for cattle
after getting near-record prices of $130 for them last week, a
trader said.
* Reduced numbers of cattle available for sale can lend cash
price support.
* Some packers curtailed slaughter to avoid spending more
for supplies and to stabilize their eroding operating margins.
* FEEDER CATTLE - October slipped 0.150 cent to
165.675 cents per lb, while November was at 166.625
cents, up 0.225 cent.
* CME October feeder cattle is guided by the exchange's
feeder cattle index, which was at 164.81 cents.
* Remaining feeder cattle futures drew support from the firm
CME live cattle market. Spread traders sold October futures and
bought deferred months.
LEAN HOGS - December was at 88.750 cents, 1.275 cents
higher, and February rose 0.825 cent to 90.475 cents.
* Speculative traders bought CME December hogs with the view
that the contract is undervalued based on the exchange's
soon-to-be-released hog index, a trader said.
* The CME said it would on Tuesday issue its first
lean hog index since the exchange suspended the data due to the
partial U.S. government shutdown.
* Hog futures also benefited from short-covering and
late-Monday's wholesale pork price rebound, the trader said.
* Investors continue to keep an eye on lower-trending cash
hog prices in the midst of a seasonal increase in supplies.