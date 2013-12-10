Dec 10 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle edged lower Tuesday on profit taking as investors waited for this week's cash sales, traders said.

* No live cattle deliveries were reported by the CME late on Monday against the December contract which expires on Dec. 31.

* CME livestock investors await the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly crop production and world supply and demand reports scheduled for 11 A.M. CST (1700 GMT) on Tuesday. The data could have feeding implications for livestock producers.

LIVE CATTLE - At 9:14 a.m. CST (1514 GMT), December was at 131.250 cents per lb, down 0.350 cent. February was at 132.375 cents, down 0.675 cent.

* Last week, cash cattle traded at $132 per hundredweight (cwt) in Kansas and Texas, and $131 to $132 per cwt in Nebraska, feedlot sources said.

* This week's list of cattle for sale was expected to be larger with a significant increase in Nebraska, traders said.

* While the upswing in beef demand on Monday was encouraging, packers are faced with poor margins that could keep a lid on cash prices.

* Beef packer margins on Monday fell to a negative $54.00 per head compared with a negative $39.00 on Friday and a negative $19.30 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.

* Late Monday, the wholesale choice beef price was at $202.52 per cwt, up $1.05 from Friday, and select cuts fell $1.14 at $188.12, according to USDA.

* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 165.000 cents per lb, down 0.150 cent. March was at 164.875 cents per lb, down 0.525 cent.

* Feeder cattle felt pressure from the weak live cattle market and profit taking.

LEAN HOGS - December was at 81.350 cents per lb, down 0.025 cent, while February was at 89.125 cents, down 0.725 cent.

* CME hogs dropped following weak cash prices as packer demand slowed, traders said.

* The federal government on Monday afternoon quoted the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota hog market at $76.76 per cwt, down $1.96 from Friday.

* On Tuesday, Midwest hogs traded steady to $1 per cwt lower as sufficient supplies curbed demand from some processors.

* Most packers were booked through Thursday and will be selective as they fill out the rest of the week's production, a trader said.

* Bitterly cold temperatures blanketing the U.S. Midwest will likely slow hog movement on Tuesday and Wednesday, another trader said.

* Hog farmers are reluctant to open their swine buildings to the cold while trying to retain heat, a hog broker said. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)