BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Dec 11 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle on Wednesday edged higher in anticipation of at least steady cash prices this week amid poor weather conditions, traders said.
* Bitterly cold temperatures and treacherous driving conditions in portions of the Midwest have the potential to reduce the flow of cattle to packers and product to retailers.
* No live cattle deliveries were reported by the CME late on Tuesday against the December contract which expires on Dec. 31.
LIVE CATTLE - At 9:25 a.m. CST (1525 GMT), December was at 131.775 cents per lb, up 0.100 cent. February was at 132.700 cents, up 0.050 cent.
* Asking prices of $134 per hundredweight (cwt) developed in Texas and Kansas with no bids yet, feedlot sources said.
* Last week, cash cattle traded at $132 per (cwt) in Kansas and Texas, with sales of $131 to $132 in Nebraska, feedlot sources said.
* While inclement weather in the U.S. Plains is supportive for cash prices, packers are grappling with negative margins and lukewarm beef demand.
* Beef packer margins on Wednesday were at a negative $43.35 per head, compared with a negative $41.50 on Tuesday and a negative $27.60 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.
* Late on Tuesday, the wholesale choice beef price was at $202.12 per cwt, down 40 cents from Monday, and select cuts fell 11 cents to $188.11, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 165.425 cents per lb, down 0.125 cent. March was at 165.300 cents per lb, down 0.175 cent.
* Feeder cattle felt pressure from profit-taking and weaker deferred live cattle futures.
LEAN HOGS - December was at 80.325 cents per lb, down 0.500 cent, while February was at 87.950 cents, down 0.775 cent.
* CME hogs dropped following weaker cash prices amid record heavy hog weights, an analyst said.
* USDA data on Wednesday showed hog weights in Iowa/Minnesota for the week ended last Saturday averaged 282.4 lbs. That was up 0.7 lb from the previous week and 7.5 lbs higher than a year earlier. The average weight in the region was at a record level for the sixth straight week.
* On Tuesday afternoon, USDA reported the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota hog market at $77.56 per cwt, down $1.86 from Monday.
* Midwest hogs on Wednesday traded mostly steady to down $1.00 per cwt. Many packers are full inventory-wise for the week amid heavier supplies, hog brokers said.
* Extremely cold temperatures in the U.S. Midwest could slow hog movement in portions of the region, traders said. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.