Dec 12 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
edged higher on Thursday in anticipation of steady cash prices,
traders said.
* No live cattle deliveries were reported by the CME late on
Wednesday against the December contract which expires on Dec.
31.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export report
on Thursday showed U.S. beef sales at 10,100 tonnes, mostly to
Japan, compared with 11,600 tonnes in the previous week.
LIVE CATTLE - At 9:33 a.m. CST (1533 GMT), December
was at 132.300 cents per lb, up 0.400 cent. February was
at 133.125 cents, up 0.325 cent.
* Cash cattle bids in Texas surfaced at $129 per cwt,
feedlot sources said. They said sellers are asking $133 to $134
for their animals in Texas, Kansas and Nebraska.
* Last week, cash cattle in Kansas and Texas moved at $132
per cwt, with sales of $131 to $132 in Nebraska, the feedlot
sources said.
* Investors are expecting a steady cash trade this week as
packers cope with negative packer margins and lackluster beef
demand.
* Beef packer margins on Wednesday were at a negative $43.35
per head, compared with a negative $41.50 on Tuesday and a
negative $27.60 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.
* Late on Wednesday, the wholesale choice beef price was at
$202.61 per cwt, up 49 cents from Tuesday, and select cuts fell
91 cents to $187.10, according to USDA.
* "Beef is not moving well, and that is the bottom line," a
livestock futures trader said.
* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 166.625 cents per
lb, up 0.950 cent. March was at 166.325 cents per lb, up
0.850 cent.
* Weak Chicago Board of Trade corn prices and stronger CME
live cattle lifted feeder cattle futures.
LEAN HOGS - December was at 81.150 cents per lb, up
0.225 cent, while February was at 88.075 cents, up 0.300
cent.
* CME hogs gained with higher cash hog prices, an analyst
said.
* On Wednesday afternoon, USDA reported the closely watched
Iowa/Minnesota hog market at $78.63 per cwt, up $1.21 from
Tuesday.
* Midwest hogs on Thursday traded mostly steady. Packers are
full for this week but buying for early next week's production,
hog brokers said.
* So far, frigid temperatures gripping sections of the
Midwest are not significantly impacting hog movement, hog
brokers said.
* Record heavy hogs have created an abundant supply of pork,
which is pressuring wholesale pork values.
* USDA reported wholesale pork price on Wednesday at $90.40
per cwt, down $1.25 from Tuesday.
* The government's weekly export report showed U.S. pork
sales at 5,300 tonnes, mostly to South Korea, compared with
9,900 tonnes in the previous week.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Chris
Reese)