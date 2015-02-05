Feb 5 Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hogs
traded lower on Thursday on deteriorating cash and wholesale
pork prices, traders said.
* On Wednesday, CME Group announced it will close
most of its open-outcry pits by July 2.
* At 8:53 a.m. CST (1453 GMT), lean hogs February was
0.925 cent lower at 64.175 cents per lb and set a contract low
of 64.025 cents. April dropped 0.975 cent to 67.150
cents, and sank to a fresh contract low of 66.975 cents.
* Wednesday afternoon's average market-ready, or cash, hog
price in Iowa/Minnesota sank $1.39 per cwt from Tuesday to
$63.48, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
* Separate USDA data showed Wednesday afternoon's wholesale
pork price at $74.68 per cwt, down $1.57 from Tuesday.
* Plentiful heavyweight hogs have allowed packers to cut
cash bids, an analyst said.
* Prolonged West Coast port congestion has contributed to
reduced pork exports, he said.
* The West Coast chief labor negotiator for shippers and
terminal operators warned of possibly complete gridlock at
ports.
* On Thursday, the USDA's export data for the week ended
Jan. 29 showed U.S. pork sales at 18,800 tonnes, mostly to
Mexico, compared with 16,900 the previous week.
* LIVE CATTLE February was up 0.625 cent per lb at
153.625 cents, and April 0.650 cent higher at 149.300
cents.
* CME live cattle rose on short-covering and futures'
discounts to cash prices, traders said.
* So far, cash cattle in Kansas sold at $160 per cwt, steady
to $1.50 higher than last week's mostly $159 to $160.50 sales in
the U.S. Plains, said feedlot sources.
* Remaining cash bids stood at $160 per cwt versus $162
asking prices, they said.
* Some packers are caught short on supplies, with frigid
temperatures and wintry weather over the weekend expected to
slow down animals' weight gains, an analyst said.
* Other processors have reduced production to avoid spending
more for cattle and improve their margins, he said.
* Thursday's USDA export data showed U.S. beef sales at
14,000 tonnes, mostly to South Korea, compared with 10,000 in
the previous week.
* FEEDER CATTLE - March was up 0.325 cent to 197.050
cents per lb, and April rose 0.175 cent to 197.025 cents.
* CME feeder cattle drew support from live cattle market
advances and strong cash feeder cattle prices.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)