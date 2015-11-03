Nov 3 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
futures were mixed on Tuesday, after funds periodically sold the
December contract and simultaneously bought deferred trading
months, traders said.
* Funds that are trading CME live cattle and lean hogs sold,
or "rolled," December and mostly purchased February ahead of
similar moves expected later in the week in association with the
Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (S&PGSCI).
* The first of five days of the process, known as the
S&PGSCI "roll," will officially begin on Friday.
* At 8:50 a.m. CST (1450 GMT), December was down
0.050 cent to 141.625 cents, and February was up 0.025
cent to 143.725 cents.
* Investors are awaiting prices for market-ready, or cash,
cattle later this week.
* Fewer cattle for sale than last week and processors
needing animals to accommodate pre-booked meat orders are
supportive cash price influences, traders said.
* However, they pointed out that cash values encounter
headwinds from tepid wholesale beef demand and unprofitable
packer margins.
* Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains sold at $133 to
$138.50 per cwt, compared with mostly $134.50 to $138 the week
before, said feedlot sources.
* FEEDER CATTLE - November was 0.325 cent per lb
lower at 191.950 cents, pressured by sporadic live cattle market
weakness.
* LEAN HOGS - Spot-December was up 0.650 cent to
58.875 cents per lb, and February was 0.725 cent higher
at 62.700.
* Short-covering stirred by Monday's wholesale pork price
increase lifted CME lean hogs, traders said.
* The Monday afternoon wholesale pork price, or cutout, of
$79.50 per cwt was $1.36 higher than on Friday, following the
nearly $4 hike in pork belly costs, the USDA said.
* Retailers may have bought pork for fear of a temporary
shortage after two Cargill Foods hog packing plants
were offline last Friday during the transition to their new
owners JBS SA, an analyst said.
* Cash hog prices slid for an eight straight session in the
midst of a seasonal bump in supplies, he said.
* USDA data showed Monday afternoon's average cash hog price
in Iowa/Minnesota at $63.50 per cwt, down $1.69 from Friday.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters)