UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 CME live cattle futures are seen opening mixed on Monday, traders and analysts said. * Sentiment that cash cattle prices have bottomed out in the near term could lend CME live cattle support. * Sluggish wholesale beef demand is seen weighing on cash cattle prices and live cattle futures. * Funds that trade CME hogs and live cattle are expected to sell, or roll, October futures and mainly buy the December contract in accordance with the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (S&PGSCI). * Monday is the first of five days for the S&PGSCI process. * CME livestock investors are watching a late summer heat wave in the central Midwest. High-heat and humidity could slowdown animal weight gains and reduce the number of cattle and hogs coming to market. LIVE CATTLE - Called down 0.200 to up 0.200 cent per lb. * Futures will likely chop around until cash prices offer direction, a trader said. * Last Friday, packers in Texas and Kansas paid mostly $123 per hundredweight (cwt) for cash-basis cattle, which was steady with the previous week, feedlot sources said. * They said live-basis cattle in Nebraska on Friday traded at mostly $123 per cwt, down $1 from the week before. * Last week's ample number of contracted cattle kept packers from spending more for supplies on the open market. * Beef demand lagged as consumers transition from grilling cuts to those more suited for cooking indoors. FEEDER CATTLE - Seen steady to down 0.200 cent per lb. * CME feeder cattle September futures on Friday settled at 156.375 cents per lb, nearly par with the exchange's feeder cattle index at 156.36 cents. * Possible live cattle futures weakness could pressure CME feeder cattle contracts. * LEAN HOGS - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb. * Mixed, rather than lower, cash hog prices and firm wholesale pork values are supportive CME hog influences, traders said. * Hot weather in the central Plains a few weeks ago resulted in fewer hogs now, which forced packers to pay up for hogs in that region, an analyst said. * Cash hog prices in the western Midwest were pressured by a seasonal increase in supplies, he said. * Profit taking, and the view that far-month hog futures are too pricey based on cash price expectation at that time, may weigh on those contracts, traders said. * The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment has cleared the way for Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd's proposed $4.7 billion acquisition of Smithfield Foods Inc, the companies said on Friday. * Friday's Smithfield news should not impact hog futures because traders largely expected the deal to pass muster with the government review committee, an analyst said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Grant McCool)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources