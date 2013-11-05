Nov 5 CME live cattle futures traded slightly higher on Tuesday, supported by expectations of a steady cash cattle trade this week, traders said. * Higher beef prices also lent support to CME live cattle, traders said. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:53 a.m. CST (1453 GMT), December was up 0.050 cent at 132.150 cents per lb. February was at 133.775 cents, up 0.100 cent. * Market analysts expect this week's show list, or cattle for sale, to be steady to slightly larger. Unsold cattle from last week are expected to be carried over to this week's list. * Traders expect cash cattle to trade steady with the previous week's sales of $132 per hundredweight (cwt). * Monday's wholesale beef price gain may underpin cash cattle values. Packers may resist raising cash bids to improve their margins. * FEEDER CATTLE - November was up 0.750 cent to 164.350 cents per lb, while January was at 164.525 cents, up 0.675 cent. * CME feeder cattle drew support from firmer live cattle futures. LEAN HOGS - December was at 88.450 cents per lb, up 0.125 cent, while February was up 0.025 cent at 91.600 cents. * CME hogs were firm following Monday afternoon's wholesale pork price bounce, traders said. * The wholesale pork price, or cutout, was up 87 cents at $94.92 per cwt late Monday, led by higher ham prices, the USDA reported. * The December contract traded nearly in line with the CME hog index, which was at 88.51 cents. * Cash hog prices were weak as a seasonal increase in hog supply limited CME futures' advances. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)