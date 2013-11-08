BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Nov 8 CME live cattle futures turned up slightly in choppy action on Friday supported by short-covering ahead of the weekend, traders and analysts said. * They said Thursday's lower wholesale beef and cash prices limited futures' advances on Friday. * Funds that follow the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (S&PGSCI) will shift, or "roll", their CME live cattle and hogs December long positions into February and April. Friday is the second of five days for the procedure. * CME cattle and hog investors await the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly crop and supply/demand reports on Friday at 11:00 a.m. CST (1700 GMT). The data could have feeding implications for livestock. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:43 a.m. CST (1443 GMT), December was up 0.200 cent at 131.875 cents per lb. February was at 133.650 cents, up 0.100 cent. * This week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains moved at mostly $131 per hundredweight (cwt), down $1 from last week. * Packers avoided paying more for supplies in an effort to improve their operating margins. There were more cattle available for sale this week. * Wholesale beef demand slowed as grocers focus on featuring hams and turkey for the Nov. 28 U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday. * Thursday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price was $203.99 per cwt, down 57 cents from Wednesday. Select cuts were at $190.17, down 45 cents, according to USDA. * FEEDER CATTLE - November rose 0.525 cent to 165.150 cents per lb, while January was at 165.500 cents, 0.375 cent higher. * Firm live cattle futures and less-costly corn lifted CME feeder cattle contracts. Cheaper feed can encourage feedyards to buy young cattle. LEAN HOGS - December was at 88.200 cents per lb, 0.650 cent higher, while February was up 0.700 cent at 92.100 cents. * Late-Thursday's cash hog and wholesale pork price rebound pushed up CME hog futures, analysts and traders said. * Despite ample supplies, some packers raised cash hog bids to secure supplies for next week's production, a trader said. * He said the pork cutout reflected the upswing in ham prices before Thanksgiving that helped offset costs for loins and pork bellies, which are made into bacon. * Late-Thursday's wholesale pork price, or cutout, was at $94.06 per cwt, up 48 cents from Wednesday. Ham prices jumped $5.77 while bellies tumbled $6.32 and loins fell $1.55, according to USDA data. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Alden Bentley)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.