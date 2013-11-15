Nov 15 CME live cattle futures traded narrowly mixed and choppy on Friday as investors await this week's cash sales, traders and analysts said.

* Fund buying at times offered support to CME live cattle, while uncertainty about cash weighed on futures, traders said.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export report on Friday morning showed U.S. beef sales last week at 11,800 tonnes, mostly to South Korea. Last week's data showed a deficit of 18,500 tonnes due to revisions by the USDA.

* Beef exports are encouraging, particularly to South Korea, which had barred some beef imports from a U.S. packer over the use of a banned feed additive, a trader said.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CST (1445 GMT), December was up 0.025 cent at 133.000 cents per lb. February was at 134.475 cents, down 0.050 cent.

* Cash cattle bids in the U.S. Plains stood at $129 per cwt, versus asking prices of $132 and higher, feedlot sources said. Cash-basis cattle a week ago moved at mostly $131.

* Some investors are optimistic that cash cattle would trade steady to higher from last week, based on recent futures gains and tight overall supplies.

* Other traders see packers pressuring cash prices, given their poor margins.

* They also cited inconsistent wholesale beef demand. Grocers are mulling beef purchases following ham and turkey sales during the Thanksgiving holiday.

* FEEDER CATTLE - November was down 0.025 cent at 165.000 cents per lb, while January was at 165.225, up 0.025 cent.

* CME feeder cattle mimicked mixed live cattle futures trading.

LEAN HOGS - December was at 86.200 cents per lb, 0.600 cent higher, while February was up 0.650 cent at 90.450 cents.

* Short-covering following an unexpected wholesale pork price bounce late Thursday lifted CME hogs on Friday, traders said.

* The jump in wholesale pork prices came as hog numbers increase seasonally at record-high weights. Those factors added tonnage on the market and dropped cash prices.

* USDA data late on Thursday showed cash hog prices in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market at $79.87 per cwt, down $1.64 from Wednesday.

* On Friday, the USDA reported U.S. pork export sales last week at 7,600 tonnes, mainly to Mexico, compared with 12,700 tonnes the previous week.

* Even though pork exports were down from last week, they appear to be consistent when averaged out over a longer period, a trader said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)