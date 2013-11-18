Nov 18 CME live cattle futures dropped on Monday pressured by profit-taking after higher cash prices last week, traders said.

* Last Friday beef packers paid $132 per cwt for cash cattle in the U.S. Plains, $1 higher than the previous week.

LIVE CATTLE - At 9:45 a.m. CST (1545 GMT), December was down 0.300 cent at 133.100 cents per lb. February was at 134.400 cents, down 0.400 cent.

* Investors wait for feedlots to tally the number of cattle available for sale as wholesale beef demand weakens and packer margins remain poor.

* Due to last week's low sales volume, some analysts expect this week's list to have an increased number of animals for sale.

* Wholesale beef prices weakened as demand for beef slowed ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday when retail buyers focus on turkey and ham promotions.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported Friday afternoon's choice beef wholesale price at $201.16 per cwt, down $1.40 from Thursday. That price was the lowest since $200.97 on Oct. 25.

FEEDER CATTLE - November were down 0.025 cent at 165.125 cents per lb, while January was at 165.775, down 0.050 cent.

* CME feeder cattle followed live cattle futures lower while weaker corn futures at the Chicago Board of Trade limited declines.

LEAN HOGS - December was at 85.425 cents per lb, down 0.475 cent, while February was down 0.550 cent at 89.725 cents.

* CME hogs were pressured by weaker cash prices and lower wholesale pork values, traders said.

* USDA data late on Friday showed cash hog prices in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market at $79.58 per cwt, down 40 cents from Thursday.

* USDA data showed wholesale pork prices late on Friday at $91.97 per cwt, $2 lower than Thursday.

* Less expensive new crop corn combined with cooler temperatures contributed to record high hog weights, an analyst said.

* Last week's slaughter of 2.35 million head was the largest for the year so far, which adds more pork to the meat pipeline while pressuring wholesale pork prices. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Alden Bentley)