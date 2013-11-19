Nov 19 CME live cattle futures traded lower on Tuesday on spillover pressure after Monday's technical sell-off while the market awaits cash trade this week, traders said.

LIVE CATTLE - At 9:28 a.m. CST (1528 GMT), December was down 0.350 cent at 131.550 cents per lb. February was at 132.700 cents, down 0.500 cent.

* There were no bids or offers reported by feedlot sources. Last week cash cattle traded at $132 per cwt.

* Analysts expect the number of cattle available for sale to be lighter than last week.

* Packers may be reluctant to spend more on for cattle based on their poor margins and lackluster wholesale beef demand.

* USDA reported Monday afternoon's choice beef wholesale price at $200.56 per cwt, down 60 cents from Friday. That price was the lowest since $199.33 on Oct. 22.

* Beef prices remain soft as retailers focus on featuring ham and turkey during the Thanksgiving holiday.

FEEDER CATTLE - November were down 0.350 cent at 164.500 cents per lb, while January was at 163.825, down 0.475 cent.

* CME feeder cattle followed live cattle futures lower.

LEAN HOGS - December was at 85.550 cents per lb, down 0.050 cent, while February was down 0.025 cent at 89.925 cents.

* CME hogs were narrowly mixed, pressured by lower cash hog prices as firm wholesale pork prices lent support, analysts said.

* USDA data late on Monday showed cash hog prices in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market down $1.40 per cwt from Friday at $78.22 per cwt.

* Hogs on Tuesday traded steady to $1 lower around the U.S. Midwest, hog brokers said.

* Wholesale pork prices rose 71 cents on Monday afternoon to $92.68 per cwt, according to USDA data.

* Ample seasonal supplies of hogs at heavier weights continue to weigh on the cash market.

* USDA reported Monday's slaughter at 438,000 head, which was 45,000 head more than a week ago.

(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)