Nov 22 CME live cattle futures were down slightly on Friday as investors adjusted positions before Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly cattle-on-feed report at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT), traders said.

* Analysts expect Friday's data to show the number of cattle placed in feedlots in October increased year-over-year as less-costly corn improved profits for feedyards.

* Also on Friday, USDA will simultaneously issue its monthly cold storage report. The data will include total October beef and pork inventories.

* Investors took profits after pricing in Thursday's cash cattle trade.

LIVE CATTLE - At 9:45 a.m. CST (1545 GMT), December was down 0.075 at 131.375 cents per lb. February was at 132.225 cents, down 0.125 cent.

* On Thursday, cash cattle lightly traded at $131 per cwt, $1 lower than the previous week. Traders awaited more cash sales on Friday.

* Sluggish wholesale beef demand, poor packer margins weighed on this week's cash prices.

* The beef wholesale price on Thursday afternoon for choice cuts was 76 cents lower than Wednesday at $198.58 per cwt. Select cuts fell 87 cents to $186.43, according to USDA data.

* Investors expect grocers to again feature beef cuts after the Thanksgiving holiday, a trader said.

* Packers have reduced kill pace in an effort to improve negative margins.

* USDA estimated cattle slaughter at 120,000 head on Thursday, down 5,000 head a week ago.

* HedgersEdge.com calculated pork packer margins on Friday at negative $66.45 per head, down from a negative $29.70 a week earlier.

FEEDER CATTLE - November, which will expire on Nov. 22 at noon CDT (1800 GMT), was up 0.125 cent at 163.500 cents per lb. January was at 163.550, up 0.275 cent.

* CME feeder cattle contracts gained on weaker corn prices.

LEAN HOGS - December was down 0.250 cent at 86.000 cents per lb. February was down 0.275 cent at 90.300 cents.

* CME hogs futures slipped on lower cash prices and weak wholesale pork values, analysts said.

* Cash hog prices felt pressure from plentiful supplies at record-high weights.

* USDA data on Thursday afternoon showed cash hog prices in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market sharply down $2.14 per cwt from Thursday at $76.42 per cwt.

* The wholesale pork price on Thursday afternoon, or cutout, was at $90.02 per cwt, up 13 cents from Wednesday, according to USDA data.

* December hog futures were pressured by the premium to CME's hog index, which was at 82.49 cents, a trader said. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)