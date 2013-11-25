Nov 25 CME live cattle futures were expected to
open firm on Monday, supported by short-covering following
Friday's generally neutral U.S. Department of Agriculture
monthly cattle-on-feed report, traders and analysts said.
* The number of cattle placed in U.S. feedlots in October
increased 10 percent from a year earlier as less-costly corn
improved profits at feedyards, the USDA said on Friday.
* Investors may regard Friday's cattle data as mostly neutral
because the placement outcome, and other report results, were
close to trade expectations, an analyst said.
* He said last month's placements appeared bigger when
compared with a much-smaller placement number in October 2012.
* USDA also on Friday issued its monthly cold storage report.
The data showed total beef stocks in October at 443.6 million
lbs, which was down a fraction from the previous month but up 3
percent from a year ago.
* The modest beef inventory decline in October from the month
before is positive and suggests beef demand at a time of the
federal government shutdown, an analyst said.
* Traders are eyeing wintry weather in the U.S. southwest
heading toward the eastern part of the country.
* The weather is not bad enough to hurt cattle production in
Texas, a trader said. But, the frigid temperatures across much
of the Plains should slowdown animal weight gains, he said.
LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.100 to 0.300 cent per lb higher.
* Traders wait for feedlots to count the number of cattle
available for sale.
* Investors are expecting cash cattle to trade at a minimum
of steady with last week's sales of mostly $131, traders said.
* Packers are buying cattle for next week, the first full
kill week after the Thanksgiving holiday.
* And beef demand could improve as grocers clear ham and
turkey from meat cases after the holiday.
* Late-Friday's government data showed the wholesale choice
beef price at $198.92 per cwt, up 34 cents from Thursday. Select
cuts gained 39 cents to $186.92.
* FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.100 to 0.400 cent per lb.
* CME feeder cattle could follow the possibly firm live
cattle market.
* Feeder cattle futures are at a discount to CME's feeder
cattle index at 164.85 cents, which may lend more support.
LEAN HOGS - Called down 0.100 to up 0.100 cent per lb.
* CME hogs could open on either side of steady as investors
await clear market direction after Friday's mixed cash sales and
firm wholesale pork prices, traders said.
* A few packers bought supplies for early this week's
production. Other processors will not need as many hogs with
plants closed at least one day for the Thanksgiving holiday.
* The seasonal increase in hog numbers at heavier weights
dragged on wholesale pork values. Supermarkets will also focus
on featuring meats other than ham after Thanksgiving.
* Friday's cold storage report showed total pork
inventories last month at 566.7 million lbs, which was down a
slightly from September and down 6 percent from last year.
* "We had expected a pretty large drawdown of pork stocks
due to lower-than-expected slaughter runs," an analyst said.
* Traders may buy deferred hog futures with the view that
the spread of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv), which
is fatal to piglets, may reduce supplies in 2014.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)