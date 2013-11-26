Nov 26 CME live cattle futures traded a touch higher on Tuesday, supported by expectations of at least steady cash trade, traders and analysts said.

* No bids or offer reported yet for cattle in the cash market. However, investors anticipate prices at least steady with last week's trade of $131 per cwt.

LIVE CATTLE - At 9:18 a.m. CST (1444 GMT), December was up 0.150 cent at 131.225 cents per lb. February was unchanged at 132.925 cents.

* Packers will buy cattle for next week, the first full kill week after the Thanksgiving holiday.

* Late-Monday's government data showed the wholesale choice beef price at $201.32 per cwt, up $2.40 from Friday. Select cuts gained $1.46 to $188.28.

* "Higher beef prices does not automatically translate to higher cash (cattle) prices since packer margins are so poor," an analyst said.

* Beef packer margins improved on Tuesday but still remained deeply in the red. Margins were at a negative $31.70 per head, compared with a negative $63.60 on Monday and a negative $43.30 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.com.

* Lackluster beef demand could improve after the Thanksgiving holiday.

* FEEDER CATTLE - November rose 0.250 cent to 163.050 cents per lb, while January was at 163.950 cents, 0.150 cent higher.

* Weaker Chicago Board of Trade corn prices lent support to CME feeder cattle.

LEAN HOGS - December was at 85.450 cents per lb, down 0.150 cent, while February was up 0.075 cent at 89.875 cents.

* CME hogs traded were mixed as steady to firm cash hog prices lent support while a weak pork wholesale price limited gains, traders said.

* A few packers still need supplies for this weekend's slaughter. A large kill is planned on Saturday to make up for plants being closed at least one day for the Thanksgiving holiday, dealers said.

* Traders eye deferred month hog contracts on concerns hog supplies will be reduced in spring and summer of 2014 due to the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv), which is fatal to piglets. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy)