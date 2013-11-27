Nov 27 CME live cattle futures traded slightly
higher in thin trade on Wednesday, supported by expectations of
at least steady cash trade, analysts said.
* No bids reported yet for cattle in the cash market.
Cattle was priced at $132 to $134 per cwt, feedlot sources said.
* Investors anticipate prices at least steady with last
week's trade of $131 per cwt.
* CME livestock futures trading will be closed Thursday for
the Thanksgiving Day holiday, and will trade in truncated
sessions Friday, closing at 12:15 p.m. CST.
LIVE CATTLE - At 9:11 a.m. CST (1311 GMT), December
was up 0.100 cent at 131.050 cents per lb. February was
at 133.300, up 0.275 cents.
* This week's cash cattle sale will be for next week's beef
production, the first full kill week after the Thanksgiving
holiday.
* "The cash market direction will dictate (futures), if it
is steady to weak we will see a selloff. If it is steady to
higher it will set the stage for a rally," an analyst said.
* Late Tuesday government data showed the wholesale choice
beef price at $201.42 per cwt, up 10 cents from Monday. Select
cuts gained 80 cents at $189.08.
* Analysts have said an increase in beef demand could occur
after the Thanksgiving holiday when grocers clear out the
turkeys and hams. But some said improved beef demand is more
likely in the next year.
* Beef packer margins improved on Wednesday but were still
in the red. Margins were at a negative $27.65 per head, compared
with a negative $31.70 per head on Tuesday and a negative $60.70
a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.com.
* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 165.025 cents per
lb, 0.650 cent higher. March was at 164.900 cents, 0.600
cent higher.
* Feeder cattle followed live cattle cattle higher.
LEAN HOGS - December was at 86.000 cents per lb, up
0.375 cent, while February was up 0.350 cent at 90.750
cents.
* CME hogs were supported by steady to firm cash prices.
* USDA data on Tuesday afternoon showed cash hog prices in
the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market up $1.39 per cwt from
Monday at $80.84 per cwt.
* Cash prices around the U.S. Midwest early on Wednesday
were steady to $1 higher, hog brokers said.
* Packers paid up for hogs to ensure sufficient supplies for
a large Saturday kill. A large slaughter schedule is planned to
make up for reduced production on Thanksgiving Day.
* Average Iowa/Minnesota hog weights were record high for
the fourth straight week, according to USDA data released on
Wednesday.
* On average, hogs in the Iowa/southern Minnesota market for
the week ended Saturday weighed 281.4 lbs. That was up 0.2 lb
from the previous week and 7 lbs higher from a year earlier. The
reported 281.4 lbs surpassed last week's record high of 281.2
lbs, based on USDA data.
* Record-heavy hogs combined with a steady slaughter pace
have weighed on wholesale pork prices.
* USDA said the wholesale pork price was at $88.67 per cwt
on Tuesday afternoon, down 51 cents from Monday.
* Traders eye deferred month hog contracts on concerns hog
supplies will be reduced in spring and summer of 2014 due to the
Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv), which is fatal to
piglets.
