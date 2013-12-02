BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Dec 2 CME live cattle futures traded narrowly mixed on Monday, while expectations of steady to higher prices in the cash cattle market limited losses, analysts said.
* U.S. Plains cash cattle traded at $132 per cwt last week, up $1 from the previous week, feedlot sources said.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture reported cattle sales in Nebraska at $133 per cwt, up $2 from the previous week.
* Traders eye a cold snap forecast toward the end of the week across portions of the U.S. Midwest and Plains.
LIVE CATTLE - At 9:27 a.m. CST (1527 GMT), December was at 133.200 cents per lb, down 0.275 cent. February was at 134.300 cents, up 0.050 cents.
* Investors await a tally of cattle for sale this week. Some market participants expect tight numbers to support steady to higher cash prices this week.
* Investors watch weather forecasts as colder temperatures toward the end of the week could slow cattle weight gain, traders said.
* Late Friday government data showed the wholesale choice beef price at $202.88 per cwt, up 0.33 cents from Thursday. Select cuts gained 21 cents at $190.41 per cwt.
* Beef packer margins improved from a week ago but remain in the red. Margins were at a negative $19.30 per head on Monday, compared with a negative $63.60 per head a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.com
* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 165.600 cents per lb, up 0.125 cent. March was unchanged at 165.675 cents per lb.
* Weak Chicago Board of Trade corn prices were supportive to feeder cattle.
LEAN HOGS - December was at 85.600 cents per lb, down 0.075 cent, while February was at 90.250 cents, down 0.300 cent.
* CME hogs traded slightly lower while strong cash prices limited losses, analysts said.
* USDA data on Friday afternoon reported cash hog prices in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market up $2.11 from Wednesday at $82.11 per cwt.
* Hog prices in the U.S. Midwest were steady to a $1 higher on mixed demand, according to hog brokers.
* Packers conducted a large slaughter on Saturday to make up for a reduced production during the holiday-shortened week.
* While an estimated 345,000 head were killed on Saturday, year to date hog slaughter was down 1.5 percent, according to USDA data.
* Temperatures are expected to drop in portions of the U.S. Midwest and Plains toward the end of the week.
* Some packers may attempt to buy supply early in the week to avoid any weather-related delays, an analyst said.
* Pork packer margins were at $11.65 per head on Monday, compared with a $17.90 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.com.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.