Dec 4 CME live cattle futures were seen narrowly mixed on Wednesday, pressured by weak wholesale beef prices and expectations for weaker cash cattle trade, traders and analysts said.

* Weak packer margins combined with lackluster meat demand led traders to expect steady to weak cash cattle prices this week.

* U.S. Plains cash cattle traded at $132 per hundredweight (cwt) last week, up $1 from the previous week, feedlot sources said.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:52 a.m. CST (1452 GMT), December was at 132.625 cents per lb, up 0.125 cent. February was unchanged at 134.100 cents.

* Late Tuesday, government data showed the wholesale choice beef price at $203.00 per cwt, down 6 cents from Monday. Select cuts fell $1.53 to $189.95 per cwt.

* "The meat complex is not as robust as it should be. It will be a weak deal until next week when buying starts for Christmas meals," a trader said.

* Beef packer margins have improved from week-ago levels but remain in the red. According to HedgersEdge, margins were at a negative $14.85 per head, compared with a negative $31.70 a week ago.

* Frigid temperatures and blowing snow are expected in the U.S. Plains beginning late Wednesday and continuing into the weekend, posing a threat to the wheat crop and livestock, an agricultural meteorologist said on Wednesday.

* Traders and analysts will watch the weather closely as extremely cold temperatures will slow cattle weight gain. Blowing snow will slow cattle movement.

* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 165.150 cents per lb., up 0.300 cents. March was at 165.450 cents per lb., up 0.200 cent.

* Feeder cattle futures were expected to follow live cattle.

LEAN HOGS - December was at 84.700 cents per lb, down 0.125 cent, while February was at 89.175 cents, up 0.200 cent.

* CME hogs seen lower, pressured by a weak wholesale pork and cash prices, analysts said.

* U.S. Department of Agriculture data on Tuesday afternoon showed the wholesale pork price was down 54 cents from Monday at $90.99 per cwt.

* USDA on Tuesday afternoon reported cash hog prices in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market down $1.43 from Monday at $80.34 per cwt.

* Cash prices in the Midwest markets Wednesday morning remained steady amid modest demand from packers to fill out this week's production, hog brokers said.

* Hog futures had a downward seasonal correction on Tuesday that is likely to continue on Wednesday as the front month December contract trades at a premium to the CME's hog index of 81.88 cents, one analyst said.

* Extremely cold temperatures ahead are expected to slow hog weight gains. Icy road conditions and blowing snow may also slow movement.

