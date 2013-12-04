Dec 4 CME live cattle futures were seen narrowly
mixed on Wednesday, pressured by weak wholesale beef prices and
expectations for weaker cash cattle trade, traders and analysts
said.
* Weak packer margins combined with lackluster meat demand
led traders to expect steady to weak cash cattle prices this
week.
* U.S. Plains cash cattle traded at $132 per hundredweight
(cwt) last week, up $1 from the previous week, feedlot sources
said.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:52 a.m. CST (1452 GMT), December
was at 132.625 cents per lb, up 0.125 cent. February was
unchanged at 134.100 cents.
* Late Tuesday, government data showed the wholesale choice
beef price at $203.00 per cwt, down 6 cents from Monday. Select
cuts fell $1.53 to $189.95 per cwt.
* "The meat complex is not as robust as it should be. It
will be a weak deal until next week when buying starts for
Christmas meals," a trader said.
* Beef packer margins have improved from week-ago levels but
remain in the red. According to HedgersEdge, margins were at a
negative $14.85 per head, compared with a negative $31.70 a week
ago.
* Frigid temperatures and blowing snow are expected in the
U.S. Plains beginning late Wednesday and continuing into the
weekend, posing a threat to the wheat crop and livestock, an
agricultural meteorologist said on Wednesday.
* Traders and analysts will watch the weather closely as
extremely cold temperatures will slow cattle weight gain.
Blowing snow will slow cattle movement.
* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 165.150 cents per
lb., up 0.300 cents. March was at 165.450 cents per lb.,
up 0.200 cent.
* Feeder cattle futures were expected to follow live cattle.
LEAN HOGS - December was at 84.700 cents per lb, down
0.125 cent, while February was at 89.175 cents, up 0.200
cent.
* CME hogs seen lower, pressured by a weak wholesale pork
and cash prices, analysts said.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture data on Tuesday afternoon
showed the wholesale pork price was down 54 cents from Monday at
$90.99 per cwt.
* USDA on Tuesday afternoon reported cash hog prices in the
closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market down $1.43 from Monday at
$80.34 per cwt.
* Cash prices in the Midwest markets Wednesday morning
remained steady amid modest demand from packers to fill out this
week's production, hog brokers said.
* Hog futures had a downward seasonal correction on Tuesday
that is likely to continue on Wednesday as the front month
December contract trades at a premium to the CME's hog index of
81.88 cents, one analyst said.
* Extremely cold temperatures ahead are expected to slow hog
weight gains. Icy road conditions and blowing snow may also slow
movement.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by John
Wallace)