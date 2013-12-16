Dec 16 CME live cattle futures were expected to open weaker on Monday following last Friday's lower cash prices, traders and analysts said.

* Continued tepid wholesale beef demand could pressure live cattle futures, traders said.

* There were no live cattle deliveries reported by CME late Friday against the December contract that will expire on Dec. 31.

LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.100 to 0.300 cent per lb lower.

* Last Friday, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas traded at $131 per cwt, down $1 from the week before, feedlot sources said. They reported cash sales of $130 to $131 in Nebraska, which was steady to $2 lower than the previous week.

* Poor margins and slack wholesale beef demand forced packers to spend less for cattle, a trader said.

* Friday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price fell $1.56 from Thursday to $198.89 per cwt, while select gained 39 cents to $187.01, based on U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

* Beef demand typically wanes during the fall as grocers focus on ham during the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

* Recent bouts of wintry weather on the East Coast may have hurt meat sales in the region, analysts and traders said.

FEEDER CATTLE - Seen steady to 0.300 cent per lb higher.

* Weak Chicago Board of Trade corn prices may underpin CME feeder cattle futures. Less-expensive corn may encourage feedlots to buy young cattle.

* LEAN HOGS - Called down 0.100 to 0.400 cent per lb.

* CME hogs could draw pressure from last Friday's lower cash prices and fallen wholesale pork values, traders said.

* The USDA data on Friday afternoon quoted the average price of hogs in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market at $76.25 per cwt, $2.07 lower than Thursday.

* Friday afternoon's wholesale pork price, dropped $1.15 per cwt to $86.98 per cwt, partly led by the $2.79 drop in the cost for hams, USDA said.

* Supermarkets were buying less ham as they stockpiled inventories for year-end holidays, an analyst said.

* Last Friday, February hog futures, the new lead contract, settled at 87.175 cents per lb. The Friday close was at a bearish premium to CME's hog index, which was at 81.15 cents. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)