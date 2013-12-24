Dec 24 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
turned lower on Tuesday, pressured by profit-taking ahead of the
Christmas holiday, traders said.
* CME livestock futures will close at noon CST (1800 GMT) on
Tuesday in observance of the upcoming holiday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture Monday afternoon issued
the monthly cold storage report. The agency reported November
beef stocks at 445.0 million lbs, up 1 percent from the month
before and a year earlier.
* Beef stocks gained slightly last month, but it usually
takes a more dramatic swing to move the futures market, an
analyst said.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:38 a.m. CST (1438 GMT), December
was at 132.200 cents per lb, 0.500 cent lower. February
was at 133.525 cents, down 0.425 cent.
* There were no cash cattle bids or asking prices reported
by feedlot sources.
* Packers will likely wait until Thursday or Friday to buy
cattle because of Wednesday's holiday, traders said.
* Investors look for cash to trade about steady with last
week.
* A week ago, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains moved at mostly
$130 per cwt, feedlot sources said.
* Fewer cattle for sale this week may lend cash support. But
tepid beef demand and negative packer margins could weigh on
cash.
* And processors will need fewer cattle with packing plants
scheduled to be closed at least one day each week over the next
two weeks due to the year-end holidays.
* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 166.125 cents per
lb, down 0.550 cent. March was at 166.750 cents per lb,
down 0.350 cent.
* CME feeder cattle followed the weak live cattle market.
* Benchmark Oklahoma City market feeder cattle prices will
be unavailable Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 30-31. The stockyards there
will be closed during the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
LEAN HOGS - February was at 86.125 cents per lb,
down 0.075 cent, while April was at 91.100 cents, up
0.150 cent.
* CME hogs traded mixed in choppy action, stirred by
position evening ahead of the holiday, trader said.
* Late-Monday's cash hog and wholesale pork values offered
no fundamental direction for futures investors.
* Hog prices in the Midwest on Monday traded steady, hog
dealers said.
* Not enough hogs moved on Monday in the direct markets to
establish prices, a trader said. Monday's wholesale price was
down marginally as the end of the ham buying season approaches,
he said.
* USDA reported last month's pork inventories at 546.3
million lbs, down 3 percent from October and down 2 percent from
last year.
* November pork belly stocks at 48.3 million lbs jumped 81
percent from the month before and surged 103 percent from a year
ago.
* "This is typically the time of year when bellies go into
storage for summer use. And record-heavy hogs in November landed
more bellies in storage," an analyst said.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; editing by Jim
Marshall)