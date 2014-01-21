Russia c.bank head says decision to cut rate by 25 bps was unanimous
MOSCOW, March 24 The Russian central bank's decision to cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points was unanimous, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a briefing on Friday.
Jan 21 CME live cattle were expected to open mixed on Tuesday with continued record-high beef values offering support, while pressured by caution regarding cash prices for this week, traders said.
* Investors await market direction following Monday's U.S. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
* CME livestock traders are eying another winter storm moving across the Midwest.
* Snow-covered roads could snarl the transportation of cattle and hogs to packing plants. And, frigid temperature typically slowdown cattle weight gains.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly cold storage report will be released on Wednesday at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT). The data will include December total beef and pork inventories.
LIVE CATTLE - Called narrowly mixed.
* Futures will continue to play catch up to last week's record-high cash cattle prices, an analyst said.
* Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains moved up to $144 per cwt, topping the previous week's record high, feedlot sources said.
* There is concern that beef demand could fade if retailers pass on record-high product costs to consumers, he added.
* Monday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price was $236.56 per hundredweight (cwt) in light sales volume, a jump of $4.85 from Friday to its eighth straight record, according to USDA.
* Select cuts notched their 12th straight record after surging $5.13 to $234.45.
* Grocers were caught-short beef to feature after the Christmas and New Year's holidays, traders said.
* They said costly cattle forced processors to raise the price it charges end users for beef, which improved packer margins.
* Beef packer margins for Monday were estimated at a positive $76.40 per head, compared with a positive $53.60 on Friday and a negative $20.25 a week ago, as calculated by HedgersEdge.com.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.200 to down 0.200 cent per lb.
* CME feeder cattle futures may draw support from weaker corn prices, which could encourage feedlots to buy young cattle for fattening.
* Potential deferred-month live cattle market selling might weigh on feeder cattle contracts.
* LEAN HOGS - Called 0.200 cent per lb lower to 0.200 cent higher.
* Anticipation of weaker cash prices are seen pressuring CME hog futures while improved pork demand may offer support, traders and analysts said.
* The average hog price in the western Midwest direct market on Monday was up 27 cents per cwt from Friday to $78.08, but down 74 cents to $75.49 in the eastern region, based on USDA data.
* Government data showed Monday afternoon's wholesale pork price at $88.15 per cwt, 64 cents higher than on Friday. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
