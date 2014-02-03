Feb 3 CME live cattle were expected to open down
slightly on Monday in response to last week's lower cash prices,
traders and analysts said.
* They also cited the steep drop in wholesale beef prices on
Friday.
* Investors viewed Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture
annual cattle inventory report as neutral for CME live cattle
futures on Monday.
* Friday's report showed the U.S. cattle population dropped
to a 63-year low, the result of years of drought that took its
toll on feed costs in the first half of 2013, analysts said in
response to a government yearly cattle report on Friday.
* But they said the data suggests that ranchers held back
breeding stock to rebuild the herd as corn prices came down
during the last six months of 2013.
* More wintry weather is moving across the Midwest. Frigid
temperatures could slowdown cattle weight gains and snow-packed
roads may delay the delivery of livestock to packing plants.
LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.200 cent to 0.300 cent per lb lower.
* Slumping wholesale beef prices eroded margins for
processors which forced them to lower cash cattle bids, traders
said.
* CME live cattle futures' discount to cash prices could
limit potential market losses, they said.
* Last week, cattle in Texas and Kansas moved at mostly $145
per hundredweight (cwt), down $2 from the week before, feedlot
sources said. Cash cattle in Nebraska fell $4 to $146, they
said.
* Friday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price was $223.49
per cwt, $7.26 lower than on Thursday, and select cuts dropped
$4.94 to $224.85 in light demand and low volume sales, according
to USDA.
* Friday was the first time choice cuts sold at a discount
to select since March 22, 2013, based on USDA data.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen steady to down 0.300 cent per lb.
* March CME feeder cattle futures may draw support from its
discount to the exchange's feeder cattle index at 171.12 cents.
* Possible live cattle market weakness and firm corn prices
are seen pressuring CME feeder cattle contracts.
* LEAN HOGS - Called up 0.100 to 0.200 cent per lb.
* Friday's firm cash prices could stir short-covering, which
could underpin CME hog futures, traders said.
* While some packers have near-term supply needs met, others
need hogs for the rest of this week's production, a trader said.
* News on Friday that Russia may again resume U.S. pork
imports could continue to support nearby hog futures, an analyst
said.
* Russia plans to end a ban on imports of some U.S. meat
starting with turkey in mid-February and pork by March, the
Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing its veterinary
regulator.
* Anticipation of reduced hog production this summer due the
Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv), which is fatal to baby
pigs, spreading on U.S. hog farms and in Canada could underpin
June and July CME hog contracts, traders and analysts said.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)