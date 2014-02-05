Feb 5 CME live cattle were steady to slightly
firmer on Wednesday as weaker wholesale beef prices and
expectation of softer cash trade limited gains, traders and
analysts said.
* Extreme wintry weather moved across large portions of the
U.S. Midwest and Plains stalling livestock movement. Various
packing plants planned late starts and some canceled shifts.
* Frigid temperatures will likely slow down cattle weight
gains and farmers canceled hog delivery orders.
* A drought in Australia has forced ranchers in the world's
third-biggest beef exporter to cull cows, stoking fears of a
global beef shortage in coming years with the U.S. herd at its
lowest in six decades.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:57 a.m. CST (1457 GMT), February
was at 139.700 cents per lb, down 0.100 cent. April was
at 138.975 cents, up 0.075 cent.
* Tuesday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price was
$220.49 per cwt, 40 cents lower than on Monday, and select cuts
were at $219.21, down 21 cents, according to USDA.
* Weak wholesale beef prices have contributed to processors'
negative profit margins which will likely force them to bid
lower for cash cattle this week, traders said.
* Beef packer profit margins on Tuesday were estimated at a
negative $57.00 per head, compared with a negative $46.35 per
head on Monday and a positive $72.70 a week ago, according to
HedgersEdge.com.
FEEDER CATTLE - March was at 167.075 cents per lb,
up 0.100 cent. April was at 167.675 cents per lb, up
0.175 cent.
* CME feeder cattle followed live cattle.
* LEAN HOGS - February was at 85.875 cents per lb,
up 0.650 cent, while April was at 93.700 cents, up 0.575
cent.
* Heavy snowfall and cold temperatures stalled hog movement
and will reduce slaughter volume, cash hog dealers said.
* Weather-induced delays will cause a backlog of hogs as
farmers cancel deliveries, an Iowa dealer said.
* USDA pegged pork wholesale prices on Tuesday afternoon at
$91.52, up 97 cents from Friday. [US/POR}
(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago)