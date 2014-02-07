Feb 6 CME live cattle were firm on Friday while expectations of weak cash trade limited gains, traders and analysts said. * Lower wholesale beef prices and negative profit margins will keep packers reluctant to pay higher prices for cattle, traders said. * Livestock movement pace improved but was still slow in some areas, especially in the Eastern Corn Belt, where snow kept country roads impassible. * Hog and cattle weight gain will likely be affected by the cold temperatures. * Up to three more U.S. beef packing plants could close in the next two years as the industry grapples with surplus packing capacity while ranchers try to rebuild the country's smallest herd in 63 years, a leading cattle analyst said on Thursday. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:53 a.m. CST (1453 GMT), February was at 139.700 cents per lb, up 0.150 cent. April was at 139.250 cents, up 0.175 cent. * Thursday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price was $213.51 per cwt, down $3.13 from Wednesday, and select cuts were at $212.31, down $4.32, according to USDA. * Beef packer profit margins on Thursday were estimated at a negative $77.75 per head, compared with a negative $52.90 per head on Wednesday and a positive $15.40 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.com. FEEDER CATTLE - March was at 167.375 cents per lb, up 0.375 cent. April was at 168.000 cents per lb, up 0.200 cent. * CME feeder cattle supported by firm live cattle and soft Chicago Board of Trade corn prices. * LEAN HOGS - February was at 86.475 cents per lb, down 0.025 cent, while April was at 94.350 cents, up 0.150 cent. * CME lean hogs were narrowly mixed on tight hog supply and firm cash market. * Saturday slaughter estimated to by 75,000 head, a hog dealer said. * Weather-induced delays will likely reduce weekly slaughter volume again this week, the dealers said. * On Thursday USDA estimated week-to-date slaughter at 1.668 million head, compared with from 1.683 million head for the same period last year. * USDA pegged pork wholesale prices on Thursday afternoon at $90.85, down 58 cents from Wednesday. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago)