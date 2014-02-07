Feb 6 CME live cattle were firm on Friday while
expectations of weak cash trade limited gains, traders and
analysts said.
* Lower wholesale beef prices and negative profit margins
will keep packers reluctant to pay higher prices for cattle,
traders said.
* Livestock movement pace improved but was still slow in
some areas, especially in the Eastern Corn Belt, where snow kept
country roads impassible.
* Hog and cattle weight gain will likely be affected by the
cold temperatures.
* Up to three more U.S. beef packing plants could close in
the next two years as the industry grapples with surplus packing
capacity while ranchers try to rebuild the country's smallest
herd in 63 years, a leading cattle analyst said on Thursday.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:53 a.m. CST (1453 GMT), February
was at 139.700 cents per lb, up 0.150 cent. April was at
139.250 cents, up 0.175 cent.
* Thursday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price was
$213.51 per cwt, down $3.13 from Wednesday, and select cuts were
at $212.31, down $4.32, according to USDA.
* Beef packer profit margins on Thursday were estimated at a
negative $77.75 per head, compared with a negative $52.90 per
head on Wednesday and a positive $15.40 a week ago, according to
HedgersEdge.com.
FEEDER CATTLE - March was at 167.375 cents per lb,
up 0.375 cent. April was at 168.000 cents per lb, up
0.200 cent.
* CME feeder cattle supported by firm live cattle and soft
Chicago Board of Trade corn prices.
* LEAN HOGS - February was at 86.475 cents per lb,
down 0.025 cent, while April was at 94.350 cents, up
0.150 cent.
* CME lean hogs were narrowly mixed on tight hog supply and
firm cash market.
* Saturday slaughter estimated to by 75,000 head, a hog
dealer said.
* Weather-induced delays will likely reduce weekly slaughter
volume again this week, the dealers said.
* On Thursday USDA estimated week-to-date slaughter at 1.668
million head, compared with from 1.683 million head for the same
period last year.
* USDA pegged pork wholesale prices on Thursday afternoon at
$90.85, down 58 cents from Wednesday.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago)