March 10 CME live cattle were expected to open mixed on Monday, supported by futures' discount to recent cash prices but pressured by uncertainty about how much packers will spend for cattle this week, traders said. * Funds in CME's livestock markets are expected to sell their April long positions and buy deferred months in a process known as the "roll" by followers of the Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (S&PGSCI). Monday is the second of five days for the S&PGSCI procedure. * Cattle and hog futures investors await the U.S. Department of Agriculture's crop production report on Monday at 11:00 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT). USDA's grain data could have implications for feeding livestock. LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.200 cent per lb to down 0.200 cent. * Speculative buyers may be drawn to CME live cattle futures that remain at a discount compared with last week's lower cash returns, a trader said. * Packers are expected to rely heavily on cattle contracted against futures to avoid bidding up for supplies this week, he said. * Conversely, much-improved packer margins and solid wholesale beef demand may lend support to cash prices, traders and analysts said. * Last week, cash cattle moved at $148 per cwt in Texas and Kansas and at $150 in Nebraska, feedlot sources said. FEEDER CATTLE - Seen 0.300 cent per lb higher to 0.300 cent lower. * CME feeder cattle futures may feel pressure from profit-taking, while weak corn prices lend support. * LEAN HOGS - Called up 0.200 cent to down 0.200 cent per lb. * CME hogs may draw support from Friday's higher cash and wholesale pork prices, driven by tight supplies, traders and analysts said. * On Monday, hogs in the Midwest traded $1 per cwt higher, dealers said. * Speculative buying in anticipation of fewer hogs this summer due to the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus may at times underpin deferred CME hog contracts, a trader said. * Potential profit-taking could periodically pressure CME hogs, he said. * CME hog futures are technically overbought based on their Relative Strength Index of 89.68. A market with a RSI of 70 and above is considered overbought and subject to a downward correction. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Additional reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)