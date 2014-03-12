March 12 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
firmed on Wednesday in choppy trading, supported by wholesale
beef prices that hit a record high in the previous session amid
tight supplies, traders said.
* CME back month cattle periodically drew support from their
discounts to last week's cash prices.
* Profit taking and trader caution while awaiting for cash
cattle to change hands at times pressured futures.
* Funds in CME's livestock markets are expected to sell
their April long positions and buy deferred months in a process
known as the "roll" by followers of the Goldman Sachs Commodity
Index (S&PGSCI). Wednesday is the fourth of five days for the
S&PGSCI procedure.
* CME livestock investors eye wintry weather in the U.S.
Plains that could delay the delivery of cattle and hogs to
packing plants.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:43 a.m. CDT (1343 GMT), April was
at 143.450 cents per lb, up 0.225 cent, and June was up
0.075 cent at 136.175 cents.
* "We'll probably waddle around until we get something
going on the cash side," a trader said.
* Isolated cash cattle bids surfaced in Kansas at $146 per
cwt with no response from sellers, a feedlot source said.
* Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas moved at $148
per cwt and $150 in Nebraska, feedlot sources said.
* Bullish investors expect packers to spend more for cattle
given their much-improved margins and record-high wholesale beef
values.
* Bearish traders are anticipating weak cash cattle returns
as processes reduce production to widen their margins and drive
up wholesale beef costs.
FEEDER CATTLE - March was up 0.200 cent at 174.125
cents per lb, and April was up 0.175 cents to 175.750
cents.
* CME feeder cattle futures gained with live cattle futures
and lower corn prices.
* LEAN HOGS - April were down 0.250 cents per lb at
116.850 cents, and June was at 124.625 cents, down 0.325
cent.
* CME hogs dipped on profit-taking, but Tuesday's higher
cash hog and wholesale pork prices mitigated losses, traders
said.
* Packers continue to compete for hogs that are in short
supply due to the spread of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus,
which is fatal to piglets, on U.S. farms.
* Processors and other buyers of pork are stocking up on
product to ward off a potential supply shortage during the
spring and summer grilling seasons, an analyst said.
* USDA data on Wednesday showed hog weights in
Iowa/Minnesota for the week ended last Saturday averaged 282.1
lbs. That was up 0.3 lb from the previous week and 5.2 lbs
higher than a year earlier.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Sophie
Hares)