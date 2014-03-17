March 17 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle were expected to open mixed on Monday, supported by last week's better-than-expected cash prices but pressured by Friday's lower wholesale beef values, traders said.

* CME hog futures may start firm, led by sharply higher cash and wholesale pork prices last Friday, they said.

* On Monday, hogs in the Midwest traded steady to up $2 per cwt amid tight supplies, hog dealers said.

LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.200 cent per lb to down 0.200 cent.

* Much-improved packer margins allowed packers to spend more for supplies last week, a trader said.

* "Futures will chop around until we again get direction from the cash side," he said.

* Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas moved at $148 per cwt, steady with the week before, said feedlot sources. Last Friday, cash cattle in Nebraska fetched $151 to $152, up $1 to $2 than the prior week, they said.

FEEDER CATTLE - Seen 0.200 cent to 0.300 cent higher.

* Lower corn prices may lift CME feeder cattle futures.

* LEAN HOGS - Called 0.200 to 0.300 cent per lb. higher.

* Last week, packers hiked bids for hogs, and end-users stockpiled pork, to offset shrinking supplies as the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus spread on U.S. hog farms, a trader said.

* Last Friday, Smithfield Foods suspended hog slaughter at its Tar Heel, North Carolina, plant because the virus tightened supplies, industry sources said.

* Nervous bullish traders may at times take profits with the view that processors may not need as many hogs after cutting back production, an analyst said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Additional reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Stephen Powell)