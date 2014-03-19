Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as Softbank slides, financials drag
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
March 19 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle slipped on Wednesday in choppy trading, pressured by profit-taking while investors await this week's cash trade, traders said. * They said profit-taking affected most CME hog futures while Tuesday's higher cash and wholesale pork prices lifted the April contract. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:38 a.m. CDT (1338 GMT), April was at 145.625 cents per lb, down 0.075 cent, and June was down 0.200 cent at 138.150 cents. * "The market will be on edge until we get a cash trade going," trader said. * Tuesday's record-high wholesale beef prices and positive packer margins could support cash cattle prices this week, traders and analysts said. * They said packers will continue to reduce slaughter rates to limit cash spending. * Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas moved at $148 per cwt, and $151 to $152 in Nebraska, feedlot sources said. FEEDER CATTLE - March was down 0.175 cent at 173.950 cents per lb, and April was down 0.200 cent at 176.700 cents. * CME live cattle weakness pressured feeder cattle futures. * LEAN HOGS - April were up 0.125 cent at 123.350 cents per lb. June was at 132.000 cents, down 1.000 cent, and July dropped 0.400 cent to 127.550 cents. * Cash hog and wholesale pork price advances amid tight supplies lifted April CME hog futures, a trader said. * Packers bought hogs and processors are stockpiling pork in the event of a severe supply shortage this summer as the deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) spreads on U.S. farms. * Profit-taking undercut deferred hog months, a trader said. * Investors simultaneously sold June and July hog futures and bought the April contract stirred by current cash price strength, he said. * USDA data on Wednesday showed hog weights in Iowa/Minnesota for the week ended last Saturday averaged 283.0 lbs. That was up 0.9 lb from the previous week and 6.0 lbs higher than a year earlier. * Some packers are accepting heavier hogs to offset the loss in production from the PEDv virus, an analyst said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Stephen Powell)
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
* Says sees 2017 FFO I of 425 million eur including acquisitions already announced
COLOMBO, March 21 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly lower on Monday due to dollar demand from importers, amid rising imports and selling of rupee bonds by foreign investors, dealers said.