May 9 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
futures slid lower on Friday, weakened by profit-taking
following Thursday's lower wholesale beef prices, traders said.
* Anticipation of steady to lower prices for market-ready,
or cash, cattle exerted more pressure on futures, they said.
* Friday is the third of five days in which funds that
follow the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs Commodity Index will
sell, or "roll," their June long CME live cattle and hog
positions into deferred months.
* CME livestock traders will eye U.S. Department of
Agriculture crop production reports to be issued at 12:00 p.m.
CDT (1700 GMT). The data could have feeding implications for
cattle and hog producers.
* At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was 0.375 cent
per lb lower at 137.550 cents, and August slipped 0.275
cent to 137.325 cents.
* "The market will bounce around until we get direction from
the cash cattle market," a trader said.
* Cash cattle bids in Texas and Kansas were $144 per
hundredweight (cwt), feedlot sources said.
* Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas sold at $146
per cwt, with sales of $147 to $150 in Nebraska.
* Negative packer margins and expectations for a seasonal
bump in supplies could pressure cash prices, traders and
analysts said.
* Wet spring weather delayed the start of spring grilling,
which is weighing on meat sales and is another negative factor
for cash cattle prices, a trader said.
* FEEDER CATTLE - May was at 183.950 cents, up 0.450
cent per lb. August was 0.400 cent lower at 189.875, and
September dropped 0.375 cent to 190.275.
* Firm cash feeder cattle prices underpinned CME May feeder
cattle, but profit-taking and weak live cattle futures pressured
other feeder cattle contracts.
* LEAN HOGS - May lean hogs were at 114.750 cents per
lb, down 0.150 cent. Most actively traded June was up
0.525 cent at 120.675 cents, and July gained 0.850 cent
to 124.275.
* Lower cash prices on Thursday pressured May CME hogs,
traders said.
* Packers have supplies booked for this week and are buying
for next week, they said.
* Short-covering and anticipation of tight supplies, as the
fatal Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus spreads on U.S. hog farms,
lifted deferred hog contracts, an analyst said.
* Pork demand is expected to improve soon as grocers buy
product for Memorial Day holiday grilling, he said.
* An eastern Midwest hog plant that processes 10,000 hogs
per day was back in operation on Friday after being idled by
mechanical repairs on Thursday, traders and hog dealers said.
* Investors continue to monitor continued talks between JBS
and union employees at the company's Worthington,
Minnesota, hog plant after workers on Tuesday voted to strike
over wages and health benefits.
