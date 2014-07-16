Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
July 16 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures sagged on Wednesday after wholesale beef prices turned lower late Tuesday following a spike earlier in the day, traders said.
* At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), August was down 0.675 cent at 147.900 cents per lb, and October fell 0.625 cent to 151.225.
* Tuesday afternoon's wholesale price for choice beef was down 61 cents per hundredweight (cwt) from Monday at $250.53. Select beef fell 96 cents to $243.46, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
* Beef demand typically wanes after the Fourth of July holiday as warmer weather curbs consumer appetites for heavier meals.
* The possible slowdown in beef demand and the long-awaited seasonal supply increase might pressure prices for market-ready, or cash, cattle this week.
* Cash cattle bids in Texas and Kansas were at $152 per cwt versus $158 asking prices from sellers, said feedlot sources. Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains sold at $155 to $156 per cwt.
* On Tuesday, the CME said it is in the initial stage of considering whether to shorten electronic livestock market trading hours.
* FEEDER CATTLE - August dropped 1.600 cents per lb to 209.925, and September was 1.450 cents lower at 210.375.
* CME feeder cattle felt pressure from profit-taking, higher corn prices and lower live cattle futures.
* LEAN HOGS - August was down 0.475 cent at 130.250 cents, and October was at 115.500 cents, down 0.450.
* CME hogs moved lower on profit-taking in response to Tuesday's weak prices for hogs at heavier weights, traders said.
* USDA data showed the Tuesday afternoon average hog price in the Iowa/Minnesota market down 51 cents per cwt from Monday to $132.18.
* On Wednesday, separate government data showed hog weights in Iowa/Minnesota for the week ended last Saturday averaged 285.5 lb, up 1.3 lbs from the week before and up 13.5 lbs from a year earlier.
* Packers have cut kills and allowed bigger hogs to offset production losses in the wake of the deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus.
* Cooler than normal temperatures in the Midwest for this time of year and less-costly feed is conducive for making hogs heavier quickly, an analyst said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Peter Galloway)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.