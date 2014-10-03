Oct 3 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
futures hit a record high for a third straight day on
Friday, supported by improved wholesale beef prices that backed
expectations for steady to firm cash prices, traders said.
* At 8:58 a.m. CDT (1358 GMT), October was up 0.425
cent per lb to 163.275 cents, and December was at 167.100
cents, 0.300 cent higher.
* Thursday afternoon's choice wholesale beef price was up 31
cents per hundredweight (cwt) from Wednesday to $238.45. Select
gained 15 cents to $227.33, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
said.
* Packers needing cattle might have raised prices for beef
at wholesale to help offset possibly paying steady to better
money for supplies this week, an analyst said.
* However, other processors will cut slaughters and rely on
cattle contracted against the futures market to resist
high-priced cattle and recoup lost margins, he said.
* Last week, market-ready, or cash, cattle in Nebraska
traded at $157 to $159 per cwt, with light sales of $158 in
Kansas, according to the USDA.
* Monday is the first notice day for deliveries, which at
times prompted investors to sell the October contract and
simultaneously buy deferred months in a trading strategy known
as bear spreads.
* FEEDER CATTLE - October at 242.150 cents, up 1.050
cents, and November 1.575 cents higher at 241.650 cents.
* CME feeder cattle extended their record streak into
a sixth session, with help from buy stops and live cattle
futures buying.
* Traders cited the exchange's feeder cattle index for Oct.
1 at 235.47 cents, which was up from 233.86 for Sept. 30.
* LEAN HOGS - October was at 106.875 cents per lb, up
0.100 cent, and December was 0.200 cent higher at 95.125
cents.
* CME lean hogs edged upward on short-covering in response
to Thursday' firm cash hog and wholesale pork prices, traders
said.
* Impressive margins for packers allowed them to hold cash
bids at least steady, even as supplies grow seasonally, a trader
said.
* Supermarkets have turned their attention to featuring pork
in October for National Pork Month and preparing for ham demand
for the winter holidays, he said.
* Some investors worry that cash hog prices could top out
soon as moderating fall temperatures help animals increase
weight quicker.
* The December contract, which will assume lead-month duties
after October expires on Oct. 14, is underpriced to CME's hog
index at 109.73 cents, which attracted buyers.
* The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group will scale
back electronic trading hours for its livestock markets
following customer feedback, the exchange announced on Friday.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)