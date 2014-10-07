Oct 7 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, in part supported by Monday's higher wholesale beef quotes, traders said.

* At 8:28 a.m. CDT (1328 GMT), October was up 1.050 cents per lb at 164.100 cents, and December was at 166.775 cents, 0.475 cent higher.

* Monday afternoon's choice wholesale beef price was up $3.04 per hundredweight (cwt) from Friday at $241.36. Select gained $3.02 to $229.38, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* Packers hiked prices for beef at wholesale to improve their margins and offset last week's strong prices for market-ready or cash cattle, traders said.

* Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains moved at mostly $162 per cwt, according to USDA.

* Investors look for steady to firm cash returns this week based on where futures prices are currently trading and fewer animals for sale.

* Processors may try to limit cash spending by cutting kills and pulling from cattle contracted against the futures market.

* There were no deliveries posted by the CME late on Monday against the October contract, which will expire on Oct. 31.

* FEEDER CATTLE - October at 241.675 cents, up 1.675 cents, and November 1.775 cents higher at 242.050 cents.

* CME feeder cattle turned higher on short-covering, live cattle market advances and higher prices for feeder cattle in local markets.

* LEAN HOGS - October was at 107.875 cents per lb, up 0.700 cent, and December was 0.600 cent higher at 96.475 cents.

* CME lean hogs climbed for a second day in a row following Monday's higher-than-expected cash prices and upward trending wholesale pork values, traders said.

* USDA corrected Monday afternoon's average hog price in Iowa/Minnesota to up $1.77 per cwt from Friday at $109.40, after initially reporting it being down $3.16 at $104.47.

* Separate government data showed Monday afternoon's wholesale pork price up 70 cents per cwt from Friday at $124.45, mainly due to higher costs for picnic shoulder cuts.

* Given their profitable margins, packers appear content to bid up for hogs as long as they are able to pass that cost on to supermarkets in the form of higher-priced pork, an analyst said.

* However, farmers are moving hogs to market to beat possibly lower cash prices as supplies grow seasonally and toward heavier weights, he said.

* The October and December contracts' discounts to CME's hog index at 109.68 cents attracted buyers. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Peter Galloway)