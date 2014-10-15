Oct 15 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures edged lower on Wednesday, pressured by continued turmoil on Wall Street, traders said.

* U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as selling resumed on worries over the health of the world economy, ahead of a slew of economic data and corporate earnings reports.

* Deteriorating equities could rattle consumer confidence in the economy, which could hurt demand for U.S. goods, a trader said.

* Investors sold October live cattle futures and simultaneously bought December in anticipation of steady or lower cash prices this week.

* Late on Tuesday, there were unconfirmed reports of light sales of market-ready or cash cattle in Nebraska at $164 per hundredweight (cwt), steady to down $1 from a week ago in the state.

* Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains sold at $162 to $165 per cwt.

* Bearish traders said recent futures losses and unprofitable packer margins could keep a lid on cash returns.

* Still, market bulls look to the recent uptick in wholesale beef prices and fewer cattle for sale to underpin cash prices.

* December and February live cattle contracts slipped below their respective 20-day moving averages of 163.42 and 163.61 cents, which triggered sell stops and fund liquidation.

* There were no deliveries reported by the CME late on Tuesday against the October contract.

* At 8:52 a.m. CDT (1352 GMT), live cattle October was down 1.000 cent per lb at 163.350 cents, and December was 0.825 cent lower at 163.100 cents.

* FEEDER CATTLE - October was at 236.600 cents, down 2.125 cents, and November 2.725 cents lower at 234.425 cents.

* CME feeder cattle felt pressure from live cattle losses and fund liquidation.

* LEAN HOGS - December was down 1.500 cent per lb at 93.425 cents, and February 1.775 cents lower at 90.425 cents.

* Tuesday's lower cash hog and wholesale pork prices weighed on CME lean hog futures, traders said.

* USDA data showed Tuesday afternoon's average hog price in Iowa/Minnesota was down $1.16 per cwt from Monday at $105.19.

* Separate U.S. government data showed Tuesday afternoon's wholesale pork price fell $4.34 per cwt from Monday to $117.23.

* Seasonally expanding supplies are pressuring cash prices as grocers wind down pork purchases for October Pork Month, an analyst said.

* Hog weights for last week unexpectedly dipped after producers moved hogs ahead of schedule while capitalizing on higher prices at that time, he said.

* USDA data showed hog weights in Iowa/Minnesota for the week ended last Saturday averaged 284.5 lbs, down 0.3 lb from the week before and up 7.5 lbs from a year earlier.

* Fund selling developed after December and February drifted below their respective 40-day moving average of 93.79 cents and 90.97 cents. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)