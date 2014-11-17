Nov 17 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
futures are expected to open firm on Monday, supported by
follow-through buying led by Friday's record-high cash prices,
traders said.
* Last week, some market-ready, or cash, cattle in the U.S.
Plains sold for $172 per hundredweight (cwt), which was up as
much as $5 from the week before and topped the October record of
$170.
* Despite their poor margins and tepid wholesale beef
demand, packers needed cattle after buying fewer in recent
weeks.
* Tyson Foods Inc the largest U.S. meat processor,
on Monday said its quarterly profit nearly halved as beef sales
fell.
* Early wintry weather last week disrupted livestock
production in the U.S. Plains, which sent cattle prices in the
region to an all-time high.
* Investors await this week's cash cattle trade while
tracking weight gains for cattle that could slow down as another
blast of Arctic air grips the Midwest.
* Potential profit-taking after last week's market rally
could later limit CME live cattle futures' advances or land some
contracts in negative territory, traders and analysts said.
* FEEDER CATTLE - Called 0.300 cent per lb higher to 0.300
cent lower.
* CME November feeder cattle could garner support from live
cattle market buying, but profit-taking could weigh on back
months.
* LEAN HOGS - Seen up 0.200 to down 0.200 cent per lb.
* Last Friday's mixed, rather than lower, cash prices and
continued fund buying might support CME lean hog contracts,
traders said.
* CME hogs could feel pressure from profit-taking as farmers
bring more of them to market to avoid lower cash prices prior to
plant closures for the Thanksgiving holiday, they said.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)