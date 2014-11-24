Nov 24Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
futures are expected to open mixed on Monday, traders said.
* December futures may draw support from Friday's
steady-to-higher prices for market-ready or cash cattle.
* Last Friday, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains moved at
mostly $172 to $173 per hundredweight (cwt), with a few up to
$174, feedlot sources said. That compared to the previous week's
record high of $172.
* Packers needed supplies despite buying for an abbreviated
week due to the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
* Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture mildly bearish
monthly Cattle-On-Feed results may stir bull spreads, which
consist of traders selling February futures and simultaneously
buying December, traders and analysts said.
* USDA's report on Friday showed the number of cattle placed
in U.S. feedlots in October declined versus last year, but not
by as much as expected.
* Separate government cold storage data on Friday put
October total beef stocks at 374.9 million lbs, up slightly from
September but down 15 percent from a year ago.
* Last month's beef storage outcome is somewhat positive
because it continues to reflect tight supplies, analysts said.
* CME livestock futures could trade in choppy fashion as
investors work positions ahead of what for some will be an
extended holiday vacation, they said.
* FEEDER CATTLE - Called steady to up 0.300 cent per lb.
* CME feeder cattle futures may garner support from
potential live cattle market buying and soft corn futures.
* LEAN HOGS - Seen 0.300 cent per lb higher to 0.300 cent
lower.
* Potential short-covering following last Friday's firm cash
prices might generate bull spreads, traders said.
* Cash prices may have stabilized seasonally and packers
appear to be purchasing supplies for post-Thanksgiving
production, they said.
* Pork demand could wane as grocers prepare to feature beef
in December, said analysts and traders.
* Friday's USDA cold storage report showed last month's pork
inventory totaled 524.8 million lbs, down 4 percent from the
month before and down 7 percent from last year.
* October pork stocks were mildly bullish because the
withdrawal of product was more than usual for this time of year,
an analyst said.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)