By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Aug 18 U.S. cattle futures fell on
Thursday to post the biggest two-day slump in five months amid
concerns over a slowdown in global growth that could dent
demand for meat.
Futures were also pressured by a surge in the dollar, which
could blunt exports, and a fall in cash market prices.
U.S. stocks plunged more than 3.7 percent after data
pointed to a slowing U.S. economy that sparked concerns that
the country could go into another recession. [ID:nN1E77H1QJ]
Consumers might shun expensive beef for cheaper chicken or
pork, a CME cattle trader said.
Hog futures also fell, getting additional pressure from
expectations that cash hog and pork prices may have peaked
heading into the Labor Day holiday.
Deferred live cattle and hog futures were also hit by the
lower CBOT corn market because reduced input costs might cause
livestock producers to increase herds.
"Cattle guys here are already nervous about the
cattle-on-feed report Friday, and Wall Street's implosion made
matters worse," said Joe Ocrant, president of Oak Investment
Group.
Analysts expect the government's Friday report to show
cattle supply as of Aug. 1 rising 7.3 pct from a year ago. The
data is also expected to show a 17.3 pct jump in July
placements and 3.5 pct decline in July marketings.
"The trade is clearly disappointed by the cattle-on-feed
projections, cash cattle is breaking and traders are
panicking," said Rich Nelson, director of market research with
Allendale Inc.
HOGS DOWN ON FUND SELLING
Cash cattle on Thursday traded at $114 per hundredweight,
down $2 from last week, curbing earlier enthusiasm for higher
prices due to profitable packer margins and brisk beef demand.
USDA said the average price for wholesale choice beef
Thursday morning was up 77 cents per hundredweight at $186.71,
the highest since April 20.
U.S. beef plant margin on Thursday was estimated at a
positive $45.85 per head, compared with a positive $38.20 on
Wednesday, according to HedgersEdge.com.
August cattle 2LCQ1 were down 1.750 cents per lb, or 1.51
percent, at 114.100 cents. October 2LCV1 was down 2.000
cents, or 1.7 percent, at 115.400.
Feeder cattle finished lower in sympathy with live cattle
as traders awaited Friday's government cattle data.
August feeder cattle 2FCQ1 closed down 1.725 cents, or
1.28 percent, at 132.775 and September 2FCU1 was down 2.200
cents, or 1.62 percent, at 133.225 cents.
CME hogs ended lower on fund selling sparked by the plunge
in the stock market.
"Deep months reacted to the big equity market breakdown,
but some initial losses were in anticipation of seasonal
fundamental weakness," said Dan Vaught with Vaught Futures
Insights.
Cooler weather, especially during autumn, should increase
hog weight gains which should weigh on cash.
October 2LHV1 closed down 0.575 cent, or 0.66 percent,
at 86.825. December 2LHZ1 settled down 1.100, or 1.31
percent, at 83.125.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters)